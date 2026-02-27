為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    首頁 > 焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Computer and IT service sector posts record-high revenue

    2026/02/27 03:00
    People look at laptops at a computer fair at the Taipei World Trade Center on July 4 last year. Photo: Cheng I-hwa, AFP

    AI BOOM: The adoption of Industry 4.0 and increased demand for cross-border operations from major chipmakers have driven demand, an ADI report said

    By Chen Cheng-hui / Staff reporter

    The computer and information technology （IT） service sector’s revenue in the fourth quarter of last year increased 8.5 percent year-on-year to NT$190.72 billion （US$6.1 billion）, the highest for the October-to-December period on record, the Administration for Digital Industries （ADI） said yesterday.

    The growth was mainly driven by the computer programming industry, benefiting from the private and public sectors’ accelerated adoption of artificial intelligence （AI） applications, cloud services and digital governance systems, the ADI said in a report.

    The adoption of Industry 4.0 and increased demand for cross-border operations from major semiconductor manufacturers have also driven demand for system integration, software development, and outsourced maintenance and operation management services, the report said.

    The computer programming industry’s revenue rose 11.11 percent to NT$141.54 billion in the fourth quarter, accounting for 74.22 percent of total revenue, the report said.

    The IT service industry’s revenue grew 1 percent to NT$49.17 billion, or 25.78 percent of the total.

    That was mainly due to securities firms, banks, insurance companies and regulatory agencies continuing investment in cloud computing, cybersecurity and AI services, it said.

    For the whole of last year, the computer and IT service sector’s revenue totaled NT$659.6 billion, up 8.06 percent from the previous year, with computer programming and IT service industries growing by 10.87 percent and 0.75 percent respectively, the report showed.

    “Last year’s performance showed that large enterprises, manufacturers, financial institutions and government agencies continued to expand their investments in AI, cloud computing and cybersecurity, further driving stable growth in demand for system integration and consulting services,” the ADI said.

    This year, with businesses continuing to increase investment in AI, cloud computing and cybersecurity, as well as accelerating overseas expansion, and the government promoting policies related to digital government and smart services, the growth momentum of the computer and IT service sector is expected to continue, it said.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

