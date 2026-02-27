為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁 > 焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Guest stays surpass pre-COVID-19 levels

    2026/02/27 03:00
    A room at the Lalu Hotel is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of the Lalu Hotel

    A room at the Lalu Hotel is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of the Lalu Hotel

    By Shelley Shan / Staff Reporter

    The hotel and accommodation industry recorded 82.09 million guest stays last year, a 3.29 million increase from 2024 and surpassing pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels, the Tourism Administration said yesterday.

    Taiwanese travelers accounted for 61.32 million of hotel stays, up from 59.86 million in 2024 and 51.53 million in 2019, while the number of international visitors rose by 1.83 million from 2024, the administration said.

    That showed that the nation’s lodging industry has recovered from the pandemic and is moving toward relatively stable development, it said.

    The average price for a hotel room was NT$2,984 （US$95.48） last year, up 0.81 percent compared with 2024, while the average price for a room in a bed and breakfast was up 1.37 percent to NT$2,438, administration data showed.

    Nearly 80 percent of the hotel room prices were below the national average, it said.

    The number of rooms offered by bed-and-breakfast operators increased from 49,007 in 2023 to 53,628 last year, it said.

    The average occupancy rate in the lodging industry were 46.80 percent, 46.09 percent and 45.7 percent for 2023, 2024 and last year respectively, it said.

    Camping has emerged as another accommodation option, as more people are hiking and engaging in outdoor activities, it said.

    Data from a hotel booking platform showed that 25 percent of people prefer accommodations outside urban areas, while 70 percent were highly interested in nature and eco-oriented accommodations, the administration said.

    “Overall, there has yet to be signs of weakened demand for domestic tourism. An expanded supply of accommodation and more diversified travel options have made it possible for domestic travelers to have multiple lodging options. Lodging service operators can grow steadily develop niche markets and compete for quality services,” it said.

    In related news, the National Development Council yesterday approved the third version of the “Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport Development Masterplan,” the goal of which is to handle 83.8 million passengers and 3.85 million tonnes of cargo annually by 2045.

    To achieve that, the government plans to invest NT$772.4 billion to upgrade airport facilities and improve road connectivity, it said.

    Taoyuan International Airport Corp would contribute NT$511.5 billion of the total, government agencies would allocate NT$157.6 billion and private-sector participation is estimated to be NT$103.3 billion, the council said, adding that the plan underscored the government’s determination to improve the nation’s primary gateway.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖 圖 圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    圖
    圖
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播