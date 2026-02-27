《TAIPEI TIMES》 Guest stays surpass pre-COVID-19 levels

A room at the Lalu Hotel is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of the Lalu Hotel

By Shelley Shan / Staff Reporter

The hotel and accommodation industry recorded 82.09 million guest stays last year, a 3.29 million increase from 2024 and surpassing pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels, the Tourism Administration said yesterday.

Taiwanese travelers accounted for 61.32 million of hotel stays, up from 59.86 million in 2024 and 51.53 million in 2019, while the number of international visitors rose by 1.83 million from 2024, the administration said.

That showed that the nation’s lodging industry has recovered from the pandemic and is moving toward relatively stable development, it said.

The average price for a hotel room was NT$2,984 （US$95.48） last year, up 0.81 percent compared with 2024, while the average price for a room in a bed and breakfast was up 1.37 percent to NT$2,438, administration data showed.

Nearly 80 percent of the hotel room prices were below the national average, it said.

The number of rooms offered by bed-and-breakfast operators increased from 49,007 in 2023 to 53,628 last year, it said.

The average occupancy rate in the lodging industry were 46.80 percent, 46.09 percent and 45.7 percent for 2023, 2024 and last year respectively, it said.

Camping has emerged as another accommodation option, as more people are hiking and engaging in outdoor activities, it said.

Data from a hotel booking platform showed that 25 percent of people prefer accommodations outside urban areas, while 70 percent were highly interested in nature and eco-oriented accommodations, the administration said.

“Overall, there has yet to be signs of weakened demand for domestic tourism. An expanded supply of accommodation and more diversified travel options have made it possible for domestic travelers to have multiple lodging options. Lodging service operators can grow steadily develop niche markets and compete for quality services,” it said.

In related news, the National Development Council yesterday approved the third version of the “Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport Development Masterplan,” the goal of which is to handle 83.8 million passengers and 3.85 million tonnes of cargo annually by 2045.

To achieve that, the government plans to invest NT$772.4 billion to upgrade airport facilities and improve road connectivity, it said.

Taoyuan International Airport Corp would contribute NT$511.5 billion of the total, government agencies would allocate NT$157.6 billion and private-sector participation is estimated to be NT$103.3 billion, the council said, adding that the plan underscored the government’s determination to improve the nation’s primary gateway.

