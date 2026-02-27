《TAIPEI TIMES》 Lai honors baseball home run legend Sadaharu Oh

Baseball legend Sadaharu Oh, left, holds up a sweatshirt presented to him by President William Lai at the Presidential Office in Taipei yesterday. Photo courtesy of the Presidential Office

/ Staff writer, with CNA

President William Lai （賴清德） yesterday conferred the Order of Brilliant Star with Special Grand Cordon on baseball legend Sadaharu Oh （王貞治）, honoring his lifelong contributions to the sport in Taiwan and Japan.

請繼續往下閱讀...

During the ceremony at the Presidential Office, Lai praised the 85-year-old icon as a “global baseball hero,” whose legendary “flamingo” leg kick helped him set a world record of 868 home runs.

“Mr Oh is the shared pride of both Japan and Taiwan,” Lai said, adding that his spirit of isshou kenmei, or total dedication to one’s calling, moved fans around the world.

For decades — whether as a player, manager or executive — Oh fought tirelessly for the development of baseball in both nations, Lai said.

The president highlighted Oh’s long-standing support for Taiwanese baseball, dating back to the 1960s, when he began training local players.

Oh also witnessed the opening game of Taiwan’s professional league in 1990 and threw the historic ceremonial first pitch at the Taipei Dome in 2023, Lai said.

The baseball legend also received the Order of Culture from the Japanese emperor in November last year, he said, adding that the honors from Taiwan and Japan were a reflection of Oh’s extraordinary legacy.

Calling himself a lifelong fan, Lai said it was an honor to decorate his idol.

He also expressed excitement for the upcoming World Baseball Classic （WBC）, specifically Taiwan’s highly anticipated matchup against a Japanese squad led by Major League Baseball pitching ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

Yamamoto helped lead the Los Angeles Dodgers to win the World Series last year, Lai said, adding that Japan fielding such a top-tier pitcher against Taiwan is a sign of deep “respect” for the Taiwanese team.

Oh said he was “moved beyond words” to receive such a high distinction.

Baseball had shaped his entire life, allowing him to make precious friends and achieve accomplishments beyond the sport itself, he said.

Oh praised Taiwan’s WBC roster, calling it the strongest team in the nation’s history.

Oh said he had long hoped that Taiwan and Japan could advance together to the championship round in the US, a goal he believed they could reach this year.

Japan has won three of the competition’s five editions, including in 2023, the most recent tournament. Taiwan has only made it out of the first round once, in 2013.

Born in Japan in 1940 to a Japanese mother and a Chinese father, Oh lived in Japan all his life, but holds Republic of China （ROC） citizenship.

Oh’s father, who was an ROC citizen, registered all his children as ROC nationals.

Oh has maintained his ROC citizenship, turning down multiple opportunities to become a naturalized Japanese citizen, in accordance with his father’s wishes.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

From left, Presidential Office Secretary-General Pan Meng-an, baseball legend Sadaharu Oh, President William Lai and Premier Cho Jung-tai pose in Oh’s signature “golden rooster” pitching stance at the Presidential Office in Taipei yesterday. Photo courtesy of the Presidential Office

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法