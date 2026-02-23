《TAIPEI TIMES》 Public urged to switch to electric cars

An electric vehicle is parked next to a charging port in a parking lot in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

ENCOURAGING SUBSIDIES: Carbon reduction purchase price offsets for electric car replacements could hit as high as NT$16,000 and reach NT$2,000 for motorcycles

By Esme Yeh / Staff reporter

More than 120,000 fossil fuel vehicles nationwide have been replaced with electric vehicles via a system established by the Ministry of Environment in 2022, cumulatively reducing more than 520,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide last year.

The ministry yesterday urged the public to replace their old fossil fuel-powered cars or motorcycles with electric ones.

It had established a system with an online platform （https://gov.tw/cZ1） to help match owners of fossil fuel vehicles with replacement subsidy projects launched by the ministry and developers — including governmental agencies and private entities such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.

Those who replace their fossil fuel-powered vehicles with electric vehicles could apply for a carbon reduction purchase price offset and an air pollution reduction subsidy.

The schemes are available to citizens aged 18 or older, expatriates with a local residential permit and private businesses.

However, applicants can only choose one scheme, as the reduction credits would be allocated to either the ministry or the respective developer.

For air pollution reduction subsidies, the new vehicle must be registered within the same air quality area as the developer that offers the project.

Carbon reduction purchase price scheme applications must be filed by the buyer of the new vehicle, while air pollution reduction subsidy applications have to be filed by the owner of the new vehicle, but received by the actual buyer.

Applications must be filed within two years after the new vehicle is bought and cannot be changed once filed.

People who replace their fossil fuel-powered motorcycle with an electric one could earn at least NT$3,300 — including NT$300 in motorcycle recycling rewards, NT$1,000 from the ministry’s air pollution reduction subsidy and up to NT$2,000 in a carbon reduction purchase price offset.

The replacement of fossil fuel-powered cars could result in about NT$1,000 in car recycling rewards and up to NT$16,000 in carbon reduction purchase price offsets.

It could also earn NT$2,000 from the ministry or up to NT$5,100 from developers that offer an air pollution reduction subsidy project, such as the Ministry of Economic Affairs, the National Science and Technology Council, the Tainan City Government or the Kaohsiung City Government.

People who replace their diesel-powered small passenger car or a light truck with an electric one could receive up to NT$16,000 in a carbon reduction purchase price offset, or up to NT$8,000 if the substitute is a hybrid vehicle, the ministry said.

Those who replace their gasoline-powered small passenger cars or light trucks could obtain a purchase price reduction of up to NT$13,000 if the substitute is an electric vehicle, or up to NT$6,500 if it is a hybrid, it said.

As of the end of last year, the ministry’s system has been used in 124,798 fossil fuel vehicles replacements, contributing a cumulative carbon dioxide reduction of 529,212 tonnes, the ministry said.

