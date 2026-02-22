為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁 > 焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 TASA announces space rocket research center plans

    2026/02/22 03:00
    A mock-up of a Taiwan Space Agency rocket research and development and testing base. Photo courtesy of the Taiwan Space Agency via CNA

    A mock-up of a Taiwan Space Agency rocket research and development and testing base. Photo courtesy of the Taiwan Space Agency via CNA

    / Staff writer, with CNA

    Taiwan is to open a space rocket research center by 2030 with the goal of achieving the capability to launch rockets domestically, the Taiwan Space Agency （TASA） said yesterday.

    The research center, which is to be built in Tainan’s Shalun Township （沙崙）, would focus on subsystems, and component research and development, aiming to enable the production of a Taiwanese rocket of about 25m to 28m in length, it said.

    The rocket center would by 2030 give the nation the ability to launch satellites that weigh about 200kg into orbit without using other launch service providers, the agency said.

    The project would be part of a strategy to facilitate satellite research in the north and rocket research in the south, it said.

    The Executive Yuan approved the proposal to fund the rocket research center in October last year, tentatively authorizing NT$3.39 billion （US$108 million） for construction from this year to 2029, the agency said.

    The center would not launch rockets on site nor conduct work on rocket engines that generate noise, it said.

    The project would facilitate the development of national space industry supply chains, it added.

    A national rocket launch center would be built in Pingtung County, it said, adding that the site has completed the fourth phase of its environmental impact assessment.

    The agency aims to submit the final launch site construction plans to the Ministry of Environment by the second quarter and be ready to operate the launch base by 2032, it said.

    The nation has invested in satellite technology for many years, but does not yet possess independent launch capabilities, so it depends on launch services in the private sector, such as SpaceX, the agency said.

    Using commercial services means that the government cannot determine its launch schedule and has to make allowances for delays due to competition from other clients, leading to a reduction in autonomous space missions, it said.

    The agency in 2023 initiated the program for space rockets to establish mechanisms for facilitating the certification of satellites and space flight components, it said.

    The program would upgrade the nation’s space industry, oversee industry-academia cooperation, and help Taiwanese manufacturers obtain flight time and quality standard certificates, the agency said.

    More than 50 Taiwanese companies are collaborating with the agency to develop avionics, remote control, guidance, propulsion and lightweight systems used in spaceflight, it said.

    The agency is working to allow the nation to source rocket and satellite parts domestically as a key step in creating a national rocket industry, it said.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖 圖 圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    2026春節專區
    圖
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應
    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播