《TAIPEI TIMES》 Ministry reapplies for ASF-free status after outbreak

Pigs are pictured in Yunlin County in an undated photograph. Photo: Huang Shu-li, Taipei Times

By Esme Yeh / Staff reporter

Taiwan yesterday filed an application to the World Organization for Animal Health （WOAH） to self-declare the nation free of African swine fever （ASF）, as no positive cases were detected over the past three months.

The nation was recognized by the WOAH as an ASF-free country in May last year, but a hog farm in Taichung’s Wuci District （梧棲） had an ASF outbreak in October.

The WOAH’s Terrestrial Animal Health Code stipulates that member states could apply for a self-declared ASF-free status three months after the disinfection of their last infected site.

The Ministry of Agriculture said the disinfection of the last infected site — the hog farm in Wuci District — was completed on Nov. 21 last year, with no more positive cases detected during the intensive screening that followed.

Taiwan reported the end of the outbreak to the WOAH on Jan. 23 and applied for self-declared ASF-free status, as epidemiological investigations, active and passive monitoring, and field surveys showed no sign of viral circulation, it said.

The viral transmission chain has been effectively blocked, and comprehensive monitoring data show that Taiwan’s ASF prevention and control systems have stabilized, the ministry said.

Taiwan has met the conditions to regain its ASF-free status, it said, adding that completing the disinfection to reapply for the status within such a short period was a rare achievement.

To ensure the self-declaration complies with the WOAH’s standards and requirements, the ministry invited agencies, academics and experts to examine its application for ASF-free status, including technical data, monitoring designs and disease control measures, the ministry said.

Such efforts have enhanced the application’s consistency with scientific soundness, it said, adding that the documents were filed in accordance with procedures and timelines required by the WOAH.

The WOAH’s review process is estimated to last a minimum of six to eight months, slightly longer than the previous four months, as this application was preceded by an ASF outbreak, which WOAH specialists are likely to inquire about, the ministry said.

The ministry would assist the WOAH in accelerating the review of its application while continuing to bolster border quarantine measures, curb illegal meat products and promote technological transition of hog farms that feed pigs with kitchen waste, it said.

It would also deploy more early warning and monitoring systems for ASF nationwide, as well as implement biosecurity inspections at hog farms to maintain Taiwan’s status as an ASF-free country, it added.

