為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁 > 焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》Utah affirms relationship with Taiwan in resolution

    2026/02/21 03:00
    Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in San Francisco Director-General David Wu, front center, attends a session of the Utah State Legislature on Thursday. Photo courtesy of the Utah State Legislature via CNA

    Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in San Francisco Director-General David Wu, front center, attends a session of the Utah State Legislature on Thursday. Photo courtesy of the Utah State Legislature via CNA

    By Hollie Younger / Staff writer, with CNA

    The Utah State Senate on Thursday unanimously passed a resolution supporting Taiwan’s participation in international organizations, as Taiwan donated US$200,000 to Washington State for flood recovery.

    The resolution was introduced by Utah State Senator Scott Sandall and also calls for stronger bilateral exchanges in religion, economics and culture, while emphasizing the importance of cooperation in technology and higher education.

    San Francisco Taipei Economic and Cultural Office Director-General David Wu （伍志翔） attended the session in person and thanked the state senate on behalf of the government.

    The resolution also marked the 47th anniversary of the Taiwan Relations Act.

    Taiwan and Utah established a sister-state relationship in 1980, while Taiwan was the first nation to establish a reciprocal driver’s license agreement with Utah, the resolution said.

    Since 1956, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has sent 43,000 Mormon missionaries to Taiwan, it added.

    Separately, Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Seattle Director-General Lin Mei-cheng （林美呈） on Thursday made a US$200,000 donation for flood recovery to the American Red Cross on behalf of the government.

    In December last year, heavy rains caused historic flooding in Washington State, displacing more than 100,000 residents, destroying almost 4,000 homes and damaging critical infrastructure, including parts of US Route 2, state statistics showed.

    Washington Lieutenant Governor Denny Heck attended a ceremony at the Washington State Capitol to receive the donation and thanked the people of Taiwan and its government for their kindness.

    The friendship between Washington State and Taiwan is steadfast and both sides would continue to deepen cooperation, he said.

    Taiwan is often hit by natural disasters and deeply understands the restoration work and support needed during this time, including a strong community backing, Lin said.

    Taiwan cooperates with Washington State in trade, education, technology and culture, while the number of Taiwanese in the state continues to grow, she said.

    Taiwanese and their government recognize the impact of the flooding and hope that those affected can return to normal life as soon as possible, she added.

    The overseas Taiwanese community in the US has also stepped in to help, with the Seattle branch of the Buddhist Tzu Chi Charity Foundation providing supplies and donations totaling US$120,000, she said.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖 圖 圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    2026春節專區
    圖
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應
    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播