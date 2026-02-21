為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》Blood levels urgently low

    2026/02/21 03:00
    Donors give blood in a van outside a department store in Taichung yesterday. Photo: CNA

    Donors give blood in a van outside a department store in Taichung yesterday. Photo: CNA

    Staff writer, with CNA

    The Taiwan Blood Services Foundation yesterday urged the public to donate blood, saying that the nationwide supply averages just 3.8 days’ worth — below the safe level of seven to 10 days — with O-type blood supplies being particularly low.

    At the Taichung Blood Center, O-type reserves are sufficient for only 1.2 days.

    Nationwide inventory levels stand at 4.4 days for A-type blood, 4.7 days for B-type, 2.9 days for O-type and 5.3 days for AB-type, the foundation said in a statement.

    The foundation said that inventory levels of four to seven days are considered “slightly low,” while supplies of fewer than four days are considered “dangerously low.”

    Blood reserves are especially tight in Taichung, where redistribution from other centers has been activated.

    However, the reallocation of O-type blood is limited due to low levels across multiple regions.

    The foundation said medical demand does not decline during holidays and urged eligible donors to give blood to help more patients during the ongoing Lunar New Year holiday, which ends tomorrow.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

