為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁 > 焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Beware scratch-off ticket addiction, a doctor warns

    2026/02/19 03:00
    A person scratches a lottery ticket at a vendor in Taipei in an undated photograph. Photo: Chiu Chih-jou, Taipei Times

    A person scratches a lottery ticket at a vendor in Taipei in an undated photograph. Photo: Chiu Chih-jou, Taipei Times

    By Chiu Chih-jou and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer

    People who find it difficult to stop buying scratch-off lottery tickets during the Lunar New Year holiday should be aware of the signs of gambling addition, a doctor said on Tuesday.

    During the holiday, many people purchase scratch-off tickets in the belief that the holiday is an auspicious time to try their luck.

    However, what appears to be harmless entertainment can cross the line into addiction, said Huang Ming-chi （黃名琪）, superintendent of Taipei City Hospital’s Songde Branch.

    Whether casual betting escalates into addiction is closely tied to individual personality traits, she said.

    “Clinically, high-risk groups often have a lower ability to delay gratification, higher impulsivity and a preference for immediate reward,” Huang said. “Once they have money in hand, they might seek quick stimulation.”

    For people with a predisposition to addiction, exposure to money or gambling can easily activate the brain’s addictive mechanisms and lead to gambling behavior, she said.

    Some people under stress might seek relief through highly stimulating or risky activities, such as gambling, she added.

    “This group, characterized by an abnormal stress response, generally has lower stress and frustration tolerance, making them more likely to view gambling as a form of self-soothing,” she said.

    Huang also urged parents to be cautious about buying scratch-off tickets with their children during the holiday, as their values are largely shaped through learning and imitation.

    Online gambling poses even greater risks, particularly for young people, she said, pointing to the widespread use of smartphones that has greatly reduced the threshold for placing bets.

    A key sign of gambling addition is when a person begins focusing only on “winning back” losses, Huang said.

    Other common signs include lying, borrowing money, restlessness or symptoms of distress when not gambling, and intense regret after gambling, she said.

    “Most people with gambling addiction lack insight into their condition. Among severe cases, fewer than one-third recognize that they have a problem,” she said.

    Huang advised those exhibiting signs of addiction to seek professional help early to prevent problems from worsening.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖 圖 圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    2026春節專區
    圖
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應
    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播