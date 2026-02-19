《TAIPEI TIMES》 Beware scratch-off ticket addiction, a doctor warns

A person scratches a lottery ticket at a vendor in Taipei in an undated photograph. Photo: Chiu Chih-jou, Taipei Times

By Chiu Chih-jou and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer

People who find it difficult to stop buying scratch-off lottery tickets during the Lunar New Year holiday should be aware of the signs of gambling addition, a doctor said on Tuesday.

During the holiday, many people purchase scratch-off tickets in the belief that the holiday is an auspicious time to try their luck.

However, what appears to be harmless entertainment can cross the line into addiction, said Huang Ming-chi （黃名琪）, superintendent of Taipei City Hospital’s Songde Branch.

Whether casual betting escalates into addiction is closely tied to individual personality traits, she said.

“Clinically, high-risk groups often have a lower ability to delay gratification, higher impulsivity and a preference for immediate reward,” Huang said. “Once they have money in hand, they might seek quick stimulation.”

For people with a predisposition to addiction, exposure to money or gambling can easily activate the brain’s addictive mechanisms and lead to gambling behavior, she said.

Some people under stress might seek relief through highly stimulating or risky activities, such as gambling, she added.

“This group, characterized by an abnormal stress response, generally has lower stress and frustration tolerance, making them more likely to view gambling as a form of self-soothing,” she said.

Huang also urged parents to be cautious about buying scratch-off tickets with their children during the holiday, as their values are largely shaped through learning and imitation.

Online gambling poses even greater risks, particularly for young people, she said, pointing to the widespread use of smartphones that has greatly reduced the threshold for placing bets.

A key sign of gambling addition is when a person begins focusing only on “winning back” losses, Huang said.

Other common signs include lying, borrowing money, restlessness or symptoms of distress when not gambling, and intense regret after gambling, she said.

“Most people with gambling addiction lack insight into their condition. Among severe cases, fewer than one-third recognize that they have a problem,” she said.

Huang advised those exhibiting signs of addiction to seek professional help early to prevent problems from worsening.

