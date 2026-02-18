《TAIPEI TIMES》 Penghu County head hospitalized after fall

Penghu County Commissioner Chen Kuang-fu hands out Lunar New Year red envelopes to children in Magong City earlier yesterday. Photo courtesy of the Penghu County Government

By Liu Yu-ching and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Penghu County Commissioner Chen Kuang-fu （陳光復） was hospitalized yesterday after falling down a flight of stairs while attending a Lunar New Year event at the Penghu County Performance Hall in Magong City.

請繼續往下閱讀...

The incident occurred at about 3pm as Chen was entering the venue. He struck his head in the fall and lost consciousness before being rushed to Tri-Service General Hospital’s Penghu Branch for emergency treatment, local media reports said.

Chen briefly lost vital signs following the fall and required emergency resuscitation, the reports said. Hospital staff later restored his heartbeat.

According to an initial diagnosis, he suffered a severe head injury and intracranial bleeding, the reports said.

Chen was airlifted by helicopter from Penghu to Kaohsiung Veterans General Hospital for further treatment, the Chinese-language United Daily News reported.

Earlier in the day, Chen had attended Lunar New Year events in the city, including distributing red envelopes at Magong Chenghuang Temple （馬公城隍廟） alongside local officials and Democratic Progressive Party （DPP） representatives, before heading to the afternoon performance.

In a statement, the DPP expressed hope for his quick recovery.

Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT） Culture and Communication Committee deputy director Yin Nai-ching （尹乃菁） also wished Chen a speedy recovery when reached by media for comment about the situation.

Chen, 70, has secured the DPP’s nomination to seek re-election as Penghu County commissioner in the nine-in-one elections to be held later this year.

As of press time last night, hospital officials had not released a detailed medical bulletin on his condition.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法