《TAIPEI TIMES》 Trump to decide ‘soon’ on arms sales

US President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media aboard Air Force One while flying from Palm Beach International Airport on Monday to Washington. Photo: AFP

/ AFP, ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE

US President Donald Trump on Monday said that he would decide soon on whether to send more weapons to Taiwan, after Chinese President Xi Jinping （習近平） warned him not to do so.

“I’m talking to him about it. We had a good conversation, and we’ll make a determination pretty soon,” Trump said, adding that he has a “good relationship” with Xi.

In a phone call with Trump on Feb. 4, Xi called for “mutual respect” in relations with the US, while warning Washington about arms sales to Taiwan.

“The Taiwan question is the most important issue in China-US relations... The US must handle arms sales to Taiwan with caution,” Xi said, according to China’s state broadcaster.

Trump and Xi are due to meet in Beijing in April. Washington does not officially recognize Taiwan, but is its main military backer.

In December last year, the US approved US$11 billion worth of arms to Taiwan. Shortly thereafter, China launched major live-fire drills to simulate a blockade around Taiwan’s key ports.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

