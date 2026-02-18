《TAIPEI TIMES》 Lai calls on legislature to pass defense budgets

President William Lai, center, gives a speech during a visit to Longshan Temple in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Wang Yi-sung, Taipei Times

CONSENSUS? The legislative speaker and his deputy have said that the special defense budget would be a top priority when the legislature reconvenes after the holiday

By Lo Kuo-chia, Huang Mei-chu and Fion Khan / Staff reporters, with staff writer and CNA

President William Lai （賴清德） yesterday called on lawmakers across party lines to promptly pass a special defense budget and the central government’s general budget once the legislature reconvenes after the Lunar New Year recess.

Lai made the remarks at Longshan Temple （龍山寺） in Taipei’s Wanhua District （萬華） where he offered prayers for the nation’s prosperity, peace and good weather, and wished the public the best of luck and good fortune in the Year of the Horse.

He was joined by Democratic Progressive Party （DPP） Secretary-General Hsu Kuo-yung （徐國勇） and DPP lawmakers to offer incense and distribute red envelopes to the public.

Lai said he was pleased to return to Longshan Temple to pray for Taiwan and extend New Year greetings to the nation.

Economic development will be the government’s top priority this year, he said, adding that Taiwan saw strong economic growth last year and the stock market also performed well.

The nation should build on this foundation to keep moving forward, he said, urging the legislature to pass the central government’s general budget so that the economy could progress and the government could better care for the public.

The special defense budget has to be approved as well, as the nation would not be safe without national defense despite economic growth, he added.

The NT$1.25 trillion （US$39.7 billion） special defense budget was proposed by the Executive Yuan late last year for this year through 2033 to bolster the nation’s defense resilience and asymmetric capabilities.

The opposition-dominated legislature has repeatedly blocked its review since Lai announced it in November last year, demanding that the president brief lawmakers and take questions on the proposal.

The Lai administration and the DPP have said that subjecting the president to questioning by the legislature is unconstitutional and infringes on the balance of power among the branches of government.

Lai yesterday expressed hope that ruling and opposition parties would put the nation and the public first, and swiftly pass both the defense and general budgets after the legislature opens its new session.

Legislative caucuses have reached a consensus that the fifth session of the 11th Legislative Yuan is to begin on Tuesday next week.

Premier Cho Jung-tai （卓榮泰） is expected to deliver a policy address that day, followed by a briefing on March 3 regarding the results and impacts of Taiwan-US tariff negotiations.

In a joint statement on Monday, Legislative Speaker Han Kuo-yu （韓國瑜） and Deputy Legislative Speaker Johnny Chiang （江啟臣）, both members of the KMT, said the special defense budget would be a top priority for the legislature when it reconvenes after the holiday.

Separately yesterday, Taiwan People’s Party （TPP） Chairman Huang Kuo-chang （黃國昌）, in response to media queries, said his party would take a rational approach to reviewing US arms sales to Taiwan and the nation’s self-defense needs.

Huang reiterated the TPP’s stance that defense spending should reach 3 percent of GDP, saying that strengthening Taiwan’s defense capabilities and safeguarding the nation has always been a core stance of the party.

Former TPP chairman Ko Wen-je （柯文哲） yesterday said the best solution would be for the DPP, the KMT and the TPP to submit their respective defense proposals to legislative committees for review so that the issue could be resolved as soon as possible.

He added that the TPP would likely propose amendments after communicating with the US.

