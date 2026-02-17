《TAIPEI TIMES》 Anti-inflammatory diet, therapy help manage arthritis

The bandaged injured hand of Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is seen as she waves to the public upon her arrival to deliver a campaign speech ahead of the House of Representatives election at Rekisen Park in Tokyo on Feb. 7. Photo: AFP

By William Hetherington / Staff writer

Doctors advised people with rheumatoid arthritis to manage the condition with an anti-inflammatory diet and appropriate cold and heat therapy during flare-ups, after Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi was briefly hospitalized when her symptoms worsened.

Takaichi, who led the Liberal Democratic Party （LDP） to a sweeping victory in the House of Representatives election earlier this month, was admitted to hospital on Friday after her rheumatoid arthritis flared up. She had earlier canceled a television interview on Feb. 1 due to severe hand pain, and on Saturday reassured the public about her condition on social media.

Japanese media reported that she sought treatment at a hospital in Shinjuku, Tokyo, saying her symptoms intensified during the election campaign and that she only had time for a full examination after the vote. The LDP said frequent handshaking during the campaign aggravated her condition. She has previously been pictured with bandaged fingers.

Rheumatoid arthritis is a chronic autoimmune disease in which the immune system attacks the joints, causing inflammation, swelling and damage to joints and tendons.

It most commonly affects people aged 30 to 50 and is two to three times more prevalent in women, Taoyuan Armed Forces General Hospital said.

About 80 percent of patients first develop symptoms in the small joints of the hands and wrists, typically in a symmetrical pattern. Early signs include joint pain, swelling and prolonged morning stiffness. As the disease progresses, it can lead to joint deformity, muscle atrophy, reduced mobility and complications affecting other organs, it said.

A medical evaluation is recommended for those who experience morning stiffness lasting more than one hour for more than six weeks, swelling in multiple joint areas for more than six weeks, rheumatoid nodules or symmetrical joint swelling, it said.

An evaluation might include X-rays to assess joint erosion and a blood test to detect the autoantibody known as rheumatoid factor, it said.

Physicians advise patients to rest for at least 10 minutes each hour during daily activities, perform gentle stretching exercises such as yoga, tai chi, cycling or aquatic exercise, and apply ice during acute flare-ups to reduce inflammation, followed by heat therapy to ease stiffness and improve circulation.

Assistive devices can reduce strain on affected joints, and a balanced diet rich in vitamins, protein, calcium and iron is recommended.

Chen Yu-hung （陳鈺泓）, an orthopedist at Far Eastern Memorial Hospital in New Taipei City, said people with rheumatoid arthritis should avoid foods that could exacerbate inflammation, including refined sugars, starches, red and processed meats, alcohol and sugary drinks.

Instead, he recommends anti-inflammatory foods such as fish rich in omega-3 fatty acids, vegetables, fruits, whole grains and nuts.

Although rheumatoid arthritis cannot be cured, current treatments can effectively control symptoms and slow disease progression if people follow medical advice and make appropriate lifestyle adjustments, he said.

