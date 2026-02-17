《TAIPEI TIMES》 US, Japan envoys present New Year dishes

Seated from left, American Institute in Taiwan Director Raymond Greene, Minister of Foreign Affairs Lin Chia-lung and Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association Chief Representative Kazuyuki Katayama hold Lunar New Year couplets in a photograph with a group of young Taiwanese farmers at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Taipei on Feb. 4. Photo: CNA

/ Staff writer, with CNA

Representatives to Taiwan from the US and Japan earlier this month showcased signature New Year dishes from their countries, including Japanese mochi and Kentucky bourbon, ahead of the arrival of the Year of the Horse that begins today.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Lin Chia-lung （林佳龍）, American Institute in Taiwan （AIT） Director Raymond Greene and Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association Chief Representative Kazuyuki Katayama on Feb. 4 showcased foods commonly eaten in their countries to celebrate the New Year at an event at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ headquarters in Taipei.

Katayama said that unlike Taiwan, which celebrates the Lunar New Year, Japan celebrates the New Year according to the Gregorian calendar on Jan. 1 each year.

One of the most iconic New Year foods in Japan include soba noodles, which symbolize longevity because of their length, he said.

Mochi is another New Year’s dish that symbolizes longevity because of its stretchy texture, he added.

The Japanese envoy prepared three kinds of mochi: isobe yaki — grilled mochi dipped in soy sauce and wrapped in a sheet of dried seaweed; kinako mochi — glutinous rice cakes coated with roasted soybean powder; and zenzai — sweet red bean soup with mochi.

Greene presented an “American plate” featuring a variety of snacks, including apples, cheeses and Kentucky bourbon, as he introduced American foods for the New Year.

Unlike Japanese and Taiwanese, Americans generally regard Thanksgiving and Christmas as more important traditional occasions for family gatherings than the New Year, an AIT official said.

When celebrating the New Year, Americans tend to spend time with close friends and enjoy a glass of wine and snacks as refreshments, he said.

Greene highlighted Blanton’s single-barrel bourbon from Kentucky, saying the smooth, sweet whiskey is made from at least 50 percent corn, one of the most iconic US agricultural commodities.

Blanton’s bourbon bottles also feature a small galloping horse, as bourbon is closely linked to the Kentucky Derby, making it a fitting drink to mark the Year of the Horse on the lunar calendar, he added.

Lin also invited a group of young Taiwanese farmers to introduce dishes made with Taiwanese agricultural products for Lunar New Year reunion meals.

This is the second time the Lunar New Year event has been held in the run-up to the Lunar New Year since Lin took office in May 2024. It is intended to promote Taiwanese agricultural products to international audiences.

This year, Lin invited the American and Japanese envoys to symbolize their close trilateral ties, the ministry said.

