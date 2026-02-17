《TAIPEI TIMES》 Special defense budget top priority: Han

Legislative Speaker Han Kuo-yu, center, and Deputy Legislative Speaker Johnny Chiang, back center, walk to a news conference at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei on Nov. 12 last year. Photo: Lo Pei-de, Taipei Times

TEAMWORK: All parties should prioritize national defense and key security issues, which requires cooperation and long-term, stable support, the DPP’s Chen Pei-yu said

By Lin Che-Yuan and Sam Garcia / Staff reporter, with staff writer

A proposed NT$1.25 trillion （US$39.66 billion） special defense budget would be a top priority for the Legislative Yuan when it reconvenes after the Lunar New Year holiday, Legislative Speaker Han Kuo-yu （韓國瑜） said yesterday after a group of 37 US lawmakers sent letters to Taiwanese politicians expressing concern over the stalled budget.

Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT） members Han and Deputy Legislative Speaker Johnny Chiang （江啟臣） in a statement said they would help party caucuses deliberate about the special defense budget, adding that they value open, candid and sincere exchanges with the US Congress and take US lawmakers’ concerns seriously.

Taiwan-US relations are built on shared values of democracy, and protecting peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region, Han said.

As a long-valued partner, the legislature treasures its close relationship with Washington and the US Congress’ support of Taiwan, he said.

Taiwan is situated in a complicated geopolitical environment, and he and Chiang have always been concerned about national defense, diplomacy and overseas Chinese affairs, Han said, adding that they would work with allies to protect peace, stability and prosperity in the Taiwan Strait.

Nations always have different viewpoints, and the ability to find consensus through rational debate is the sign of a mature democracy, Han said.

Regardless of political party or stance, all legislators support safeguarding the nation, bolstering defense, and protecting national security, social stability and economic prosperity, he added.

As the nation’s highest representative body, the Legislative Yuan would adhere to open, transparent and lawful procedures in reviewing bills and seeking cross-party consensus, while rational deliberation would strengthen public support for national defense, Han said.

The legislature would consider national defense needs and public opinions while reviewing the special defense budget, he said.

“Taiwan is committed to self-defense and protecting regional peace and stability,” he said.

The NT$1.25 trillion special defense budget was proposed by the Executive Yuan late last year for 2026-2033 to enhance the nation’s defense resilience and asymmetric capabilities.

The opposition-dominated legislature has repeatedly blocked its review since President William Lai （賴清德） announced it in November, demanding that Lai brief lawmakers and take questions on the proposal — a request the president has rejected.

Democratic Progressive Party （DPP） caucus secretary-general Chen Pei-yu （陳培瑜） yesterday said that national security requires long-term, stable support, and all parties must take on the responsibility.

Opposition parties should prioritize national interests regarding defense spending and continue cooperation among parties on key national security issues, she added.

