    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Two elderly siblings injured by exploding parcel in Yilan

    2026/02/15 03:00
    A man surnamed Hung, injured by an exploding parcel in Yilan County yesterday, is helped by firefighters to regain his balance. Photo courtesy of a reader

    / Staff writer, with CNA

    Two siblings in their 70s were injured yesterday when they opened a parcel and it exploded, police in Yilan said, adding the brother and sister were both in stable condition.

    The two siblings, surnamed Hung （洪）, had received the parcel two days earlier but did not open it until yesterday, the first day of the Lunar New Year holiday in Taiwan, police said.

    Chen Chin-cheng （陳金城）, head of the Yilan County Government Police Bureau, said the package bore no postmark or names and was labeled only with the siblings’ address.

    Citing the findings of a preliminary investigation, Chen said it was not clear who the intended recipient of the package was, but police have ruled out the possibility that it was randomly placed at the address or was meant to be a prank.

    The parcel contained explosives and was delivered in person, not mailed, Chen said. When the two elderly Hung siblings opened the package, it blew up, causing injuries to their limbs, he added.

    The brother and sister were taken to hospital, where their injuries were treated, and they are currently in stable condition, Chen said.

    Residents of the area have reported seeing a stranger walking around the neighborhood recently, he said, adding the police are following up on all relevant tips.

    According to police, the siblings live simple lives and were not known to be in conflict with anyone.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

