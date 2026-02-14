為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    首頁 > 焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》Coast guard takes delivery of newest patrol boat ‘Lanyu’

    2026/02/14 03:00
    The 600-tonne corvette, the Lanyu, is pictured in Kaohsiung yesterday. Photo courtesy of the Coast Guard Administration

    By Tsai Ching-hua and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

    The Coast Guard Administration （CGA） yesterday held a ceremony marking the delivery of its 11th Anping-class offshore patrol vessel Lanyu （蘭嶼艦）, saying it would boost Taiwan’s ability to respond to Beijing’s “gray zone” tactics.

    Ocean Affairs Council Deputy Minister Chang Chung-Lung （張忠龍） presided over the CGA event in the Port of Kaoshiung. Representatives of the National Security Council also attended the event.

    Designed for long-range and protracted patrol operations at sea, the Lanyu is a 65.4m-long and 14.8m-wide ship with a top speed of 44 knots （81.5kph） and a cruising range of 2,000 nautical miles （3704km）.

    The vessel is equipped with a water cannon and a police watercraft for maritime law enforcement, firefighting and search-and-rescue operations, with speed being a a requirement for dealing with China’s pressure campaign in the nation’s waters, the CGA said in a news release.

    According to information previously released by the government, the Anping class is based on the navy’s Tuo Chiang-class corvettes, but without the latter’s 76mm gun.

    Patrol vessels of the class are fitted for, but not with, Hsiung Feng II and III （雄風, “Brave Wind”） anti-ship missiles that could be added to the hulls should the need arise.

    This means that Anping-class ships could be armed to bolster the navy, improving Taiwan’s ability to augment its surface combatant numbers and replace the navy’s losses in a conflict with China.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    Tao children perform during a ceremony marking the delivery of the 600-tonne corvette, the Lanyu, in Kaohsiung yesterday. Photo courtesy of the Coast Guard Administration

