    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Ex-lawmaker indicted for insulting Lai

    2026/02/13 03:00
    Then-Taiwan People’s Party legislator Lin Kuo-chen, right, speaks at a rally against a mass recall campaign in July last year. Photo: Taipei Times

    / Staff writer, with CNA

    Former Taiwan People’s Party （TPP） legislator Lin Kuo-chen （林國成） could face prison time after being indicted yesterday for insulting President William Lai （賴清德）.

    Lai filed a criminal complaint against Lin for comments made during a livestreamed rally outside the Democratic Progressive Party’s headquarters, six days before a mass recall vote targeting opposition Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT） legislators.

    According to the indictment, Lin, then a serving lawmaker, repeatedly swore during the speech on July 20 last year and used vulgarity directly at Lai five times, which the president said “harmed his dignity and damaged his reputation.”

    Prosecutors said Lin publicly attempted to humiliate Lai through insults delivered in person and during a livestream, demeaning Lai’s personal and social standing.

    Under Article 309 of the

    Criminal Code, the penalty for publicly insulting someone is short-term imprisonment or a fine of less than NT$9,000.

    Prosecutors recommended a heavier penalty, citing what they described as Lin’s lack of remorse and his subsequent denial of wrongdoing.

    Lin apologized for his comments the day following the rally, posting on social media that they were due to an “emotional lapse.”

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

