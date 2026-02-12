為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁 > 焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Regular wage growth hits highest in 26 years in 2025, beating inflation

    2026/02/12 03:00
    NT$1,000 banknotes are displayed in Taipei on Jan. 17. Photo: Wang Chieh, Taipei Times

    NT$1,000 banknotes are displayed in Taipei on Jan. 17. Photo: Wang Chieh, Taipei Times

    / Staff writer, with CNA

    Growth in the average monthly regular wage in the local industrial and service sectors rose 3.09 percent to NT$47,884 （US$1,512） last year, the highest in 26 years beating inflation, the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics （DGBAS） said yesterday.

    After adjusting for inflation, the average real regular wage grew 1.40 percent to NT$43,690 last year, indicating that growth was above inflation, the DGBAS’ data showed. The 1.40 percent growth was the highest level in five years.

    Last year, average annual aggregate earnings, comprised of regular wages and non-regular wages such as overtime pay and bonuses, stood at NT$760,632, up 3.91 percent from a year earlier, while average annual real aggregate earnings grew 2.21 percent to NT$694,008, also beating inflation, the data showed.

    The 2.21 percent growth was the highest in seven years, the DGBAS said.

    DGBAS Census Department Deputy Director Tan Wen-ling （譚文玲） said the higher regular wage came after an increase in the minimum wage.

    With the economy growing, employers gave bonuses and demanded overtime hours, boosting non-regular wages, Tan said, adding that Taiwan’s economy grew at a stunning pace of 8.63 percent last year with exports boosted by artificial intelligence （AI） applications.

    The nation’s consumer price index growth eased to 1.66 percent last year, below the 2 percent alert level set by the central bank, ensuring both the average regular wage and earnings beat inflation, she added.

    Last year, about 69.74 percent of local employees received a regular wage below the monthly average, marking the fourth consecutive year that share has increased, as highly paid employees skewed the average, Tan said.

    The median monthly regular wage rose 3.03 percent to NT$38,406 last year, while after being adjusted for inflation, the real median monthly wage also rose 1.35 percent to NT$35,042, the DGBAS said.

    Due to robust global demand for AI applications, the DGBAS said the number of average monthly overtime hours in the local electronics industry hit 27.9 hours last year, the highest for 46 years.

    Demand for AI and high-performance computing devices was stronger than expected, which benefited the export-oriented electronic components industry, Tan said.

    In addition to the growth in overtime hours, the electronic components industry also reported that average aggregate earnings rose 8.52 percent last year, the highest of any industry in the country, she said.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖 圖 圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    2026春節專區
    圖
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應
    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播