自由電子報
    首頁 > 焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Lawmaker’s former staff detained in corruption probe

    2026/02/12 03:00
    Independent Legislator May Chin, right, arrives at the Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office early Wednesday morning for questioning. Photo: Peter Lo, Taipei Times

    Independent Legislator May Chin, right, arrives at the Taipei District Prosecutors' Office early Wednesday morning for questioning. Photo: Peter Lo, Taipei Times

    By Sam Garcia / Staff writer, with CNA

    Prosecutors yesterday ordered independent Legislator May Chin’s （高金素梅） former office director, Chang Chun-chieh （張俊傑）, to be detained over alleged fraud and illegal imports of COVID-19 tests, while Chin’s questioning was postponed over health issues.

    Chin reported feeling unwell after she arrived at the Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office early yesterday morning for questioning.

    Prosecutors restricted her from traveling abroad, but allowed her to leave the office to recover, with questioning to be rescheduled.

    Among others questioned in the case, one person has been detained, 11 have been granted bail and four have been released.

    Those released after questioning are independent Taitung County Councilor Chen Cheng-tsung （陳政宗）, independent Hualien County Councilor Chien Chih-lung （簡智隆） and independent Pingtung City Councilor Aljui Piyuvel.

    Several defendants in the case, including two of Chin’s former assistants and the director of the Indigenous Multi-Ethnic Cultural Exchange Association, were granted bail ranging from NT$100,000 to NT$500,000, all with travel restrictions.

    Chin and Chang are suspected of fraudulently claiming assistant allowances using other people’s names during Chin’s time in office, prosecutors said.

    From 2015 to 2018, they allegedly used the exchange association to organize public welfare activities and fraudulently obtain government or state-owned company subsidies in contravention of the Anti-Corruption Act （貪污治罪條例）, prosecutors added.

    Sources have also alleged that Chin’s legislative campaign was backed by Chinese funding in a contravention of the Anti-Infiltration Act （反滲透法）.

    Prosecutors suspect Chin, Chang and others of using multiple names to import a large amount of COVID-19 test kits from China, potentially contravening the Medical Devices Act （醫療器材管理法）.

    In May and June 2022, Taiwan allowed people to import up to 100 COVID-19 test kits for personal use without approval from the Food and Drug Administration, with customs clearing them directly.

    Under prosecutors’ direction, investigators on Tuesday searched 30 locations, including Chin’s office and residence, as well as the residences of other suspected parties, and summoned 18 people for questioning, they said.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    Chang Chun-chieh , the former director of legislator May Chin’s office, is detained over alleged fraud and illegal imports of Covid-19 tests. Photo: Peter Lo, Taipei Times

    Chang Chun-chieh , the former director of legislator May Chin's office, is detained over alleged fraud and illegal imports of Covid-19 tests. Photo: Peter Lo, Taipei Times

    圖
    圖 圖 圖
