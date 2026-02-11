《TAIPEI TIMES》Premier reaffirms support for nuclear new technology

Premier Cho Jung-tai, left, poses with a shovel during a groundbreaking ceremony for the Industrial Technology Research Institute’s advanced semiconductor research and development base in Hsinchu County’s Jhudong Township yesterday. Photo: CNA

Premier Cho Jung-tai （卓榮泰） yesterday reiterated Taiwan’s support for nuclear power as the world’s chipmaking hub looks to secure a stable electricity supply.

“We will fully embrace advanced nuclear technologies from around the world,” Cho said at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Industrial Technology Research Institute’s advanced semiconductor research and development base.

They would complement efforts to expand renewable energy, improve energy efficiency and storage, and strengthen the power grid, he said.

The new technologies include small modular reactors, designed to be manufactured in factories and assembled on site. The smaller reactors have gained significant momentum globally and have attracted investment from established nuclear players and a host of start-ups.

Taiwan is home to some of the world’s largest chipmakers, whose operations consume vast amounts of energy. The rapid growth of artificial intelligence is adding further strain to the nation’s power supply. The government is exploring the possibility of restarting two nuclear power plants and procedures to revive one of them could begin in 2028 if safety reviews proceed smoothly.

However, for Taiwan, the small modular reactor technology might be a longer-term solution.

The reactors are still at an early stage worldwide, with most projects in the start-up phase and unlikely to be commercially ready before 2030. Wide-scale deployment could take decades due to lengthy regulatory processes.

While the aim of the reactors is to cut costs and speed up construction, the strategy remains untested.

“We will carefully assess whether traditional nuclear power can offer greater reassurance to industry,” Cho said, adding that the goal is to ensure a stable and sufficient energy supply.

