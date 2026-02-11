為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁 > 焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》President calls for release of HK activist Jimmy Lai

    2026/02/11 03:00
    Hong Kong activists and supporters protest in Taipei yesterday to show support for jailed media mogul Jimmy Lai. Photo: Chiang Ying-ying, AP

    Hong Kong activists and supporters protest in Taipei yesterday to show support for jailed media mogul Jimmy Lai. Photo: Chiang Ying-ying, AP

    ‘EXTREMELY UNFAIR’:Claire Lai called her father’s 20-year sentence ‘laughable,’ adding that no one should be under the illusion that there is rule of law in Hong Kong

    Staff writer, with CNA

    President William Lai （賴清德） yesterday called for the immediate release of Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai （黎智英）, who was on Monday sentenced to 20 years in prison for breaching Hong Kong’s National Security Law.

    “Taiwan stands with Mr Jimmy Lai and all the people who safeguard freedom,” the president wrote on social media. “We hereby again urge Beijing to immediately release Mr Jimmy Lai and stop pursuing political persecution under the false pretext of enforcing the law.”

    The Hong Kong High Court handed 78-year-old Jimmy Lai, founder of the pro-democracy media outlet Next Digital, a 20-year jail term under the National Security Law for “colluding with foreign forces.”

    “The ruling again proves that Beijing’s so-called ‘one country, two systems’ scheme exists in name only, and that the judiciary has been degraded to a tool for depriving personal freedom, and curtailing freedom of speech and press freedom,” William Lai wrote.

    Hailing Jimmy Lai as a long-time advocate for freedom and democracy, the president said his detention was Beijing’s attempt to create a chilling effect among dissidents and poses a grave threat to the universal values espoused by the international community.

    The silencing of Jimmy Lai is also a violation of the Sino-British Joint Declaration of 1984, which promised that the civil liberties of Hong Kong residents would be protected and remain unchanged for 50 years following the territory’s handover to China in 1997, he added.

    Civic groups yesterday said that Jimmy Lai’s trial is a wake-up call to Taiwan and the free world, warning that Taiwan should be aware that the Chinese Communist Party’s authoritarian red line would only continue to expand.

    China’s cross-border oppression has gone beyond Hong Kong and redefined “foreign forces,” Hong Kong Outlanders secretary-general Sky Fung （馮詔天） said.

    The case has demonstrated that press freedom can be arbitrarily defined as “national security threats,” he added.

    It also showed how Taiwanese reporters would be treated if Taiwan were to be governed by Chinese authorities, former Apple Daily （Taiwan） reporter Lee Chih-te （李志德） said.

    Jimmy Lai’s daughter, Claire Lai （黎采）, yesterday condemned her father’s trial as “extremely unfair” and his 20-year prison sentence as “laughable.”

    “No one should be under any illusion that the rule of law in Hong Kong still exists,” she said in an interview from the US.

    While an appeal remains an option, she said pursuing one could allow the Hong Kong government to argue that the case is still ongoing and that foreign governments therefore should not intervene.

    As she sees it, “the only way this can be solved is sovereign to sovereign, not through the Hong Kong courts,” she said, adding that she and her father’s international legal team continue to pursue diplomatic and political efforts to secure his release.

    Additional reporting by Fion Khan

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖 圖 圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    2026春節專區
    圖
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應
    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播