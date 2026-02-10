《TAIPEI TIMES》State Department defends position of AIT director

American Institute in Taiwan Director Raymond Greene is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo: Taipei Times

By William Hetherington / Staff writer, with CNA

The director of the American Institute in Taiwan （AIT） is the US secretary of state’s representative in Taiwan who fully represents the US government’s position, a US Department of State spokesperson said on Saturday following controversial remarks by a Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT） official.

KMT Vice Chairman Hsiao Hsu-tsen （蕭旭岑） said in an interview last week that AIT Director Raymond Greene’s position within the state department’s hierarchy is “only slightly higher than that of a section chief.”

“Taiwan is being told what to do by an official whose rank is even lower than that of a division director,” Hsiao said when asked about Greene’s support for an eight-year, NT$1.25 trillion （US$39.61 billion） special defense budget proposed by the Executive Yuan.

Asked about Hsiao’s remarks, KMT Chairwoman Cheng Li-wun （鄭麗文） on Sunday said that Hsiao only meant to reflect concern over whether grassroots views in Taiwan were being accurately conveyed to US officials, adding that “every opportunity to communicate with the US” was very important.

A US Department of State spokesperson on Saturday told the Central News Agency （CNA） that under the Taiwan Relations Act, the AIT director is the US secretary of state’s representative in Taiwan, with a rank equivalent to that of a chief of mission, and fully represents the US government, including on Taiwan-related security issues.

Hsiao during an online interview yesterday said he had no intention of showing disrespect, but hoped Greene would understand public concerns over arms purchases.

Despite strong Taiwan-US relations, Taipei must still express its own position and insist on mutual respect, he said, adding that unquestioningly accepting US demands does not necessarily lead to respect.

Taiwan’s democratic system requires legislative oversight of budgets, he said, adding that while Taiwan needs weapons, procurement must be reasonable and deliveries timely.

In related news, US President Donald Trump’s administration remains committed to Taiwan, a US official said on Sunday, following reports that China had privately warned the US that arms sales to Taiwan could jeopardize Trump’s visit to China in April.

“This administration has been very clear that the enduring US commitment to Taiwan continues, as it has for over four decades,” a US Department of State spokesperson told CNA, while declining to comment on pending arms transfers.

“We urge Beijing to cease its military, diplomatic and economic pressure against Taiwan and instead engage in meaningful dialogue with Taiwan,” said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The comments came in the wake of a Financial Times report on Saturday that Washington was preparing an arms sale to Taiwan of Patriot missiles and other weapons worth as much as US$20 billion.

