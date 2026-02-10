為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    首頁 > 焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》Exports jump 69.9％ to new high on AI

    2026/02/10 03:00
    Shipping containers are stacked at a port in Keelung on Jan. 16. Photo: I-Hwa Cheng, AFP

    Shipping containers are stacked at a port in Keelung on Jan. 16. Photo: I-Hwa Cheng, AFP

    STEADY DEMAND:The US remained the nation’s main export destination, followed by China, while Ireland and the Netherlands emerged as key destinations in Europe

    By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter

    Exports surged to a record high last month as demand for advanced chips and related hardware continued to accelerate, underscoring the nation’s central role in the global artificial intelligence （AI） supply chain.

    Outbound shipments jumped 69.9 percent from a year earlier to US$65.77 billion last month, the strongest monthly export performance on record, the Ministry of Finance said yesterday.

    It was also the 27th consecutive month of expansion, despite the sector’s traditionally low season, it added.

    The surge was driven by booming demand for high-performance computing and electronics for cloud services, as well as a favorable comparison base from last year, when the Lunar New Year holiday reduced the number of working days, Department of Statistics Director-General Beatrice Tsai （蔡美娜） said.

    “AI development remains positive and there are no signs of a bubble forming,” Tsai said, citing last month’s business guidance from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co （台積電）, the world’s largest contract chipmaker.

    The conclusion of trade negotiations between Washington and Taipei helped dispel lingering tariff concerns that had previously weighed on corporate investment decisions, Tsai said.

    All major product categories recorded strong growth. Information and communications technology （ICT） products surged 130 percent from a year earlier, while electronic components rose 59.8 percent, the ministry’s report showed. Together, they accounted for nearly 90 percent of overall export growth, highlighting the dominance of AI-related shipments.

    Broader gains were also evident across traditional industries. Mineral product exports climbed 40.7 percent, while machinery and electrical equipment rose 29.4 percent and 26.7 percent respectively, benefiting from spillover effects from AI-driven capital spending.

    While non-technology industries also showed improvement, much of the growth was due to a low comparison base, Tsai said, adding that recovery remained evasive for some.

    Exports to Taiwan’s major markets reached record highs for the month. Shipments to the US and Europe jumped 150 percent and 110 percent respectively, largely for orders of ICT products.

    The US remained Taiwan’s largest export destination, accounting for 32.4 percent of total shipments, followed by China at 24.4 percent and Southeast Asia at 20.4 percent.

    In Europe, Ireland and the Netherlands stood out as key destinations, reflecting their established manufacturing bases and growing importance as data center hubs amid a global supply chain adjustment, Tsai said.

    Imports also climbed sharply, rising 63.6 percent year-on-year to US$46.87 billion last month, the second-highest level on record, the ministry said.

    The increase reflected strong purchases of capital equipment and deeper international collaboration across the AI supply chain, it added.

    Taiwan stepped up imports of high-bandwidth memory from South Korea to meet surging AI demand, and the strong trade flows resulted in a trade surplus of US$18.89 billion last month, up 87.7 percent from a year earlier.

    Exports this month are forecast to range between US$49.6 billion and US$52.5 billion — still a record for the month — even with six fewer working days due to the Lunar New Year holiday, Tsai said.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

