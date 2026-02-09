《TAIPEI TIMES》 Johnny Kou apologizes to Lin family, victims of 228

Actor Johnny Kou poses for a photograph at a news conference promoting the film Murder of the Century in Taipei on Sunday last week. Photo: Pan Shao-tang, Taipei Times

FAUX PAS: ‘Murder of the Century’ faced a backlash after it had not obtained family members’ consent and held a promotion a day before the murdered twins’ birthday

By Liao Li-hui, Ling Mei-hsueh and Fion Khan / Staff reporters, with staff writer

Actor Johnny Kou （寇世勳）, who stars in a period suspense movie adapted from the story of the Lin （林） family murders, yesterday apologized to the victims’ family after it was brought to light that the production had been shot without consent.

The film, titled Murder of the Century, was based on the murders of three members of the Lin family on Feb. 28, 1980. Democracy advocate Lin I-hsiung’s （林義雄） mother and twin daughters were killed, while his eldest daughter was severely injured.

At the time of the killings, Lin had been detained for participating in a human rights rally in Kaohsiung.

The Lin family murders is one of the highest-profile homicide cases in modern Taiwanese history and remains unsolved.

Lin, 84, said he had not been informed about the movie and had not given his consent, sparking public condemnation.

Kou, who plays the role of a Taiwan Garrison Command and National Security Bureau high official in the film, apologized to the Lin family in a statement on Facebook.

He expressed deep remorse and said that his insufficient understanding of the tragedy caused secondary harm to the Lin family.

“I offer my deepest condolences and sincere apologies to Mr. Lin I-hsiung, Ms. Fang Su-min （方素敏）, their family, and all victims and descendants of the 228 Incident,” he wrote.

Kou urged the production team to halt the film’s post-production and distribution until formal authorization and understanding can be obtained from all parties to prevent further spread of incorrect perceptions.

He said he would fully learn the historical truth and the social obligation that an actor has to shoulder when engaging in work that involves historical trauma.

Kou’s statement followed apologies from other cast members, including Candy Yang （楊小黎）, Jian Man-shu （簡嫚書）, Nana Lee （李千娜） and Hsia Teng-hung （夏騰宏）.

Director Yeh Tien-lun （葉天倫） said the producers of the film held a promotional event on Sunday last week, so coverage of the event were released the following day, which was the birthday of the deceased Lin twins.

Choosing a sensitive date to generate publicity showed ignorance and a lack of respect for history, and has caused harm to the victims and society, he said, calling the Lin family murders a collective trauma for Taiwanese.

Minister of Culture Li Yuan （李遠） yesterday said he believed the film is “legally problematic,” citing the lack of consent from the parties involved and disputes with cast members.

The film would trample on Taiwanese and show contempt for history by distorting it, he said.

The film’s producer, Kuo Mu-sheng （郭木盛）, had not responded to requests for comment as of press time last night.

Additional reporting by Hsiao Fang-chi and Fu Ming-yu

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

