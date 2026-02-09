為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    首頁 > 焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Video shows indigenous submarine in action

    2026/02/09 03:00
    The prototype submarine Hai Kun undergoes a submerged sea trial in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of CSBC Corp, Taiwan

    By Hung Chen-hung / Staff reporter, with CNA

    CSBC Corp, Taiwan （台灣國際造船） yesterday released the first video documenting the submerged sea trials of Taiwan’s indigenous defense submarine prototype, the Hai Kun （海鯤）, or Narwhal, showing underwater navigation and the launch of countermeasures.

    The footage shows the vessel’s first dive, steering and control system tests, and the raising and lowering of the periscope and antenna masts.

    It offered a rare look at the progress in the submarine’s sea acceptance tests.

    The Hai Kun carried out its first shallow-water diving trial late last month and has since completed four submerged tests, CSBC said.

    The newly released video compiles images recorded from Jan. 29 to Friday last week, the company said.

    The video shows the submarine leaving port, diving in the test area, launching decoys, resurfacing and returning to harbor, demonstrating initial sea trial results.

    CSBC Corp said it looks forward to continued public support for the domestic submarine program.

    The shipbuilding team would next carry out system adjustments and inspections, and once safety conditions are confirmed and evaluated, subsequent sea trials would be scheduled, it said.

    After completing the sea trials, the submarine would enter the evaluation phase, it said.

    In the first stage, CSBC Corp would conduct technical assessments to verify that the platform and combat systems meet requirements, it said.

    Once these tests are completed, the vessel would be handed over to the navy for tactical evaluation, it said, adding that the Hai Kun would then head to testing grounds, where combined technical and tactical assessments would verify whether it meets overall operational capabilities.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    The prototype submarine Hai Kun launches a decoy during a submerged sea trial in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of CSBC Corp, Taiwan

