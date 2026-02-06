《TAIPEI TIMES》 AI tool could flag Chinese propaganda narratives

Developers introduce an artificial intelligence-powered fact-checking app at a news conference in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

A NOSE FOR NEWS An artificial intelligence-powered plug-in could help users by identifying misinformation, unsubstantiated ‘facts’ or propaganda aimed at Taiwan

By Hollie Younger / Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwanese groups yesterday launched a new artificial intelligence （AI） fact-checking tool called “True or False Meow” （真假meow一下）, which can be enabled as a Google Chrome browser extension.

The app can be used to help evaluate the reliability of Web pages, including news articles and social media posts, reporting and flagging any information it deems to be false or opinion-based.

The tool was built by the Taiwan Digital Diplomacy Association, Taiwan Network Information Center and Meow Detective Agency, a group of Taiwanese data engineers.

It could be used to help fill a gap in the market for Chinese-language AI fact-checking tools, they said.

Its launch is particularly prudent, as Taiwan faces cognitive warfare tactics from China, Digital Diplomacy founder Chiayo Kuo （郭家佑） said.

The extension can be pinned to the Google Chrome toolbar and generates reports, highlighting text using a traffic-light system: green for general news reporting, blue for analysis or personal opinion and red for information that uses Chinese state rhetoric.

It then advises on whether the information can be trusted, categorizes the nature of the Web site and offers deeper analysis.

Users can comment on or tag pages that use Chinese government language, spread false information, attempt to sow skepticism toward US support for Taiwan, attempt to undermine national defense, public health or the economy, or that contain unsubstantiated claims.

Kuo said he hopes the platform could go global and launch an English edition, adding that the extension received positive feedback from international think tanks.

Its creators added that the tool still has limitations as it is a public-

interest project and that they hope to work with collaborators to improve its effectiveness.

