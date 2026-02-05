《TAIPEI TIMES》Cabin motorcycles to be approved for local roads

An illustrative image of a three-wheeled scooter with a fully enclosed cabin and a steering wheel-based steering system is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo: Screen grab from leanmobilitytw’s Facebook page

LIGHT VEHICLES:Although cabin motorcycles are small, their user interface is similar to that of a car, meaning that a car licence would be required to drive one

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

Cabin motorcycles would soon be allowed in Taiwan after an amendment to the Road Traffic Safety Rules （道路交通安全規則） is completed, the Ministry of Transportation and Communications said yesterday.

The proposed amendment is open to public comment for 60 days and could be implemented in the second half of this year.

The announcement came as RideRoid Lean 3, a compact urban electric three-wheeler developed by Lean Mobile — a Taipei-based start-up founded by former Toyota Motor chief engineer Akihiro Yanak — completes trials on real roads.

The vehicle features a two-seater, full-view, enclosed cabin with air-conditioning. It is 2.47m long and 0.97m wide, with a top speed of 80kph and an operating range of up to 100km.

“Given that these three-wheeled motorcycles have already been officially licensed and are operating on roads in Taiwan, and that their body features a safer enclosed design, we decided to allow these vehicles by proposing an amendment to the Road Traffic Safety Rules following consultations with multiple stakeholders,” the ministry said, adding that it hopes to further solicit input from the public on this matter.

With a relatively small body, the vehicle offers another high-mobility option for the public, it added.

The amendment stipulates that such vehicles would be called cabin motorcycles, which refer to three-wheeled motorcycles equipped with an enclosed passenger compartment and a steering wheel, and would be granted license plates designated for motorcycles.

However, considering that the cabin motorcycles have a user interface similar to that of a car — with a steering wheel, gas and brake pedals, and manual gearbox — the ministry said that cabin motorcycle riders should have a car license, including driver’s licenses for small passenger cars, heavy trucks, buses or tractor-trailers.

Those who have only licenses for motorcycles are prohibited from operating electric three-wheelers, according to the proposed amendment.

Japan implements a similar regulation, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, the amendment would ban cabin motorcycle riders from driving on freeways and expressways, and riders and passengers must have their seatbelts fastened, but do not need to wear helmets.

Riders are entitled to park their vehicles in spaces designated for car drivers, the amendment says.

To ensure that the steering wheel, windows, seatbelts and windshield wipers function normally, cabin motorcycle riders are required to have their vehicles inspected.

Vehicles between five and 10 years old must be inspected at least once a year, while those more than 10 years old must undergo at least two inspections per year.

They must also comply with new window tint standards for motor vehicles, with the tint films applied on the front windshields having a visibility light transmission （VLT） of at least 70 percent and at least 40 percent for side windows.

Cabin motorcycle riders would face a fine of NT$6,000 to NT$12,000 if they have only a motorcycle license, as per the Road Traffic Management and Penalty Act （道路交通管理處罰條例）.

Driving a cabin motorcycle without a license would incur a fine of NT$6,000 to NT$36,000.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

