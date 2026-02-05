《TAIPEI TIMES》Instant noodle purchase wins NT$10m invoice lottery

Uniform invoices are pictured in Taipei on June 3, 2021. Photo: CNA

By Cheng Chi-fang and Hollie Younger / Staff reporter, with staff writer

There were 17 winners of the NT$10 million （US$316,641） Special Prize in the November-December uniform invoice lottery, one of whom only purchased a NT$23 cup of instant noodles, the Ministry of Finance said today.

There were 17 winners of the NT$10 million Special Prize with the receipt No. 13965913, and 20 winners of the NT$2 million Grand Prize, receipt No. 29892710, it said.

One lucky winner in Taichung’s Nantun District （南屯） snagged the top prize after spending just NT$23 on instant noodles at a 7-Eleven on Jingcheng Road, it said.

Three of the NT$10 million receipts were issued at 7-Elevens, with one winner spending NT$59 on a lunchbox at a store in Hsinchu’s East District （東區） and another spending NT$49 on tea eggs at a store in Taoyuan’s Guanyin District （觀音）, it added.

Two of the Special Prize-winning receipts were issued at FamilyMarts, with one winner in New Taipei City’s Tamsui District （淡水） spending NT$49 on a bag of microwaveable boneless chicken legs and another in Kaohsiung’s Gushan District （鼓山）, who spent NT$183 on snacks including a roasted sweet potato and a hot dog, it said.

One was also issued at a PXMart in Taichung’s East District （東區）, with the winner purchasing vegetables, instant noodles and yogurt, it added.

