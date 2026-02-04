《TAIPEI TIMES》TPP’s Li sworn in and vows loyalty

Taiwan People’s Party Legislator-at-Large Li Zhenxiu shows her Republic of China passport at a news conference in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Liao Chen-huei, Taipei Times

By Sam Garcia / Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwan People’s Party （TPP） Legislator Li Zhenxiu （李貞秀）, who was sworn in yesterday, said that her application to renounce her Chinese citizenship was not accepted by authorities in her hometown, adding that she is loyal to the Republic of China （ROC） and its Constitution.

請繼續往下閱讀...

Li was among six people who the Central Election Commission on Sunday certified to fill at-large legislative seats due to the TPP’s two-year legislator-at-large clause. The 11th Legislative Yuan’s term is to end on Jan. 31, 2028.

Li, who was born in China and has lived in Taiwan for more than three decades, told reporters after she was sworn in that she loves Taiwan and the ROC, and swore an oath of loyalty to the nation in front of grand justices.

She said she flew back to her birthplace in Hunan to apply to renounce her Chinese nationality, but her application was not approved.

No Chinese spouse has successfully renounced their Chinese citizenship when it is to gain a Taiwanese identity, Li said, citing the Mainland Affairs Council.

She used her Taiwanese passport and Mainland Travel Permit for Taiwan Residents to travel to China, she said.

Prior to taking office as legislators, the incoming officials must comply with Article 20 of the Nationality Act （國籍法）, which prohibits people holding dual nationality from serving in public office, the Ministry of the Interior said.

Those who hold foreign citizenship and are to assume the position of legislator must renounce their foreign identity before taking office and, within a year of taking office, complete their renunciation of foreign citizenship and submit documentary proof, the ministry said.

Li said she would forward the document rejecting her application to renounce her Chinese citizenship to the ministry to show that renouncing Chinese citizenship is not so simple.

Her only passport is Taiwanese, she said, adding that she loves Taiwan and is determined to protect it.

Additional reporting by Chen Yu-fu and Chen Chih-cheng

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法