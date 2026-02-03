為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    《TAIPEI TIMES》TPP legislator’s nationality still in question

    2026/02/03 03:00
    Taiwan People’s Party legislator-at-large Li Zhenxiu is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo: Taipei Times

    By Chen Yu-fu and Jason Pan / Staff reporters

    The controversy over the nationality of Chinese spouse Li Zhenxiu （李貞秀）, who is slated to be sworn in as Taiwan People’s Party （TPP） legislator-at-large today, continues amid demands that she provide proof that she has renounced her Chinese citizenship.

    Prior to taking office, legislators-elect must comply with Article 20 of the Nationality Act （國籍法）, which prohibits people holding dual nationality from serving in public office, the Ministry of the Interior said.

    Those who also hold foreign citizenships and are to assume the position of legislator must renounce them before taking office and, within one year from the date of assuming office, complete their renunciation of foreign citizenship and submit documentary proof, it added.

    The Democratic Progressive Party （DPP） said Li has failed to answer or clarify questions regarding her Chinese citizenship.

    “If Li becomes a legislator, but is also a Chinese citizen, it would pose a grave danger to our national security,” DPP Legislator Rosalia Wu （吳思瑤） said.

    The Legislative Yuan should re-examine regulations related to national security and measures to enhance the protection of state secrets, Wu added.

    Li on Facebook wrote that the DPP was “deliberately stirring up disputes and feuds.”

    The TPP in a statement said that the ruling party was discriminating against Li, hounding her regarding her birthplace and ethnicity to prevent her from taking public office.

    TPP caucus director Vicky Chen （陳智菡） yesterday said that Li, in line with Taiwan’s regulations, has applied in China to renounce her nationality.

    Li would explain the process of her renouncing her Chinese nationality when she takes the oath today, Chen added.

    Tunghai University Cross-Strait Research Center deputy executive director Hung Pu-chao （洪浦釗） cautioned that China’s National Intelligence Law, Counterespionage Law and related legislations require all Chinese nationals to assist and cooperate with state security and intelligence operations when called upon.

    He urged government agencies to improve their risk awareness, reinforce measures such as information compartmentalization, and better secure the management of contacts and access.

