《TAIPEI TIMES》Taiwan crucial to survival of Japan: Katayama

Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association Representative Kazuyuki Katayama speaks in Taipei in an undated photograph. Photo: Chang Chia-ming, Taipei Times

By William Hetherington / Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwan is crucial to Japan’s survival, and the two nations should work together to strengthen supply chains, Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association Representative Kazuyuki Katayama said.

Katayama made the remarks in an interview with SETN that aired on Saturday, adding that relations should be complementary, with the two sides cooperating to build supply chains that ensure economic security.

“For Japan, Taiwan is of existential importance,” he said.

Relations between the two nations have reached a historic high for four main reasons, he said.

First, the two sides are partners that share common values; second, they are important economic partners; third, they maintain close people-to-people and cultural exchanges; and fourth, they are key partners in preserving peace in the Taiwan Strait, which is indispensable to global security and prosperity, Katayama said.

Bilateral ties have developed broadly in areas including the economy, culture, people-to-people exchanges, security and disaster prevention, he said.

“In particular, bilateral ties are increasingly characterized by horizontal cooperation, with each side leveraging its respective strengths,” Katayama said.

“Trust is a crucial foundation of Japan-Taiwan relations, and mutually beneficial cooperation built on trust is essential,” he said.

Asked what message he would like to convey to Taiwanese, Katayama said that during his two years and two months stationed in Taiwan he has become firmly convinced that Taiwan is an extremely important partner for Japan and an irreplaceable friend.

“Taiwan is a free, democratic, stable and developed society that is friendly toward Japan and located in its immediate neighborhood,” he said, adding that the future direction Taiwan-Japan cooperation would have a significant impact on the future course of regional development as a whole.

Commenting on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s （台積電） investment in a plant in Kumamoto, Japan, Katayama said the move was a step in the right direction, as Japan and Taiwan should form a complementary relationship by capitalizing on their respective strengths rather than competing with one another.

Taiwan’s strength lies in semiconductor production, accounting for 70 to 90 percent of global output, while Japan has advantages in materials and manufacturing equipment, he said.

“From the perspective of economic security, it is vital to build supply chains and cooperate in cultivating talent from both sides, as well as from third countries,” he said.

Taiwan and Japan signed a digital trade agreement in December last year, which lays the foundation for deeper bilateral cooperation by expanding on an earlier e-commerce agreement, and updating it to reflect future technologies and artificial intelligence, he said.

Regarding areas for further cooperation, Katayama said disaster prevention and relief, environmental energy and public health are challenges jointly faced by Taiwan, Japan and the global community, and areas where the two nations could make strides together.

In addition, cooperation in areas such as drones and the security of undersea cables could enhance economic security and promote development, Katayama said.

