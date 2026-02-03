為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    首頁 > 焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》‘Health coins’ to be integrated into apps

    2026/02/03 03:00
    Deputy Minister of Health and Welfare Chuang Jen-hsiang speaks at an event in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Tien Yu-hua, Taipei Times

    HEALTHY LIVING: Many businesses have expressed willingness to participate in the ‘health coin’ program, including convenience stores and health brands, an official said

    By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

    The government’s “health coin” system, to be launched this year for people to accumulate and spend on healthy food, products and services, would be integrated with government health apps, Deputy Minister of Health and Welfare Chuang Jen-hsiang （莊人祥） said yesterday.

    Minister of Health and Welfare Shih Chung-liang （石崇良） in October last year announced the program aimed at raising health awareness.

    The tokens could be earned by getting vaccinations, health checkups or cancer screenings, and used for discounts on healthcare-related services or products, Shih said at the time.

    On the sidelines of a news conference by the Hope Foundation for Cancer Care in Taipei, Chung said the ministry is planning to integrate the “coins” into its existing National Health Insurance Mobile Easy Access （全民健保行動快易通） app, also known as “My Health Bank” （健康存摺）.

    The app would have a designated “health coins” section, he said.

    The vaccination, health checkup or cancer screening items eligible for collecting tokens would be listed in the app, and people who have completed the items would earn the corresponding number of “coins,” he said.

    People can spend them at contracted businesses and healthcare facilities on products like non-sweetened beverages, healthy meals or fitness courses, Chuang said.

    Many businesses have expressed willingness to participate in the program, including insurance companies, convenience stores, health management apps and sports brands, he added.

    Regarding concerns that people who are less familiar with digital services might find it difficult to redeem the “coins” through the app, Chuang said that the ministry will ensure that the “health coin” system is designed to be user-friendly, adding that personal health data need to be well protected, and the app has secure identity authentication and data protection mechanisms.

    As for when the program would be launched — Shih had originally said April — Chuang said the minister would make an official announcement later.

    Separately, to commemorate World Cancer Day on Feb. 4 each year, the Hope Foundation for Cancer Care yesterday launched a three-day cycling ride from Taipei to Kaohsiung, with dozens of healthcare workers and volunteers participating to raise cancer awareness and to encourage prevention, detection and treatment.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

