    首頁 > 焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》Labor funds report record profits and returns

    2026/02/03 03:00
    Bureau of Labor Funds signage is pictured at the Ministry of Labor in Taipei in an undated photograph. Photo: Li Ching-hui, Taipei Times

    Bureau of Labor Funds signage is pictured at the Ministry of Labor in Taipei in an undated photograph. Photo: Li Ching-hui, Taipei Times

    By Li Ching-hui and Hollie Younger / Staff reporter, with staff writer

    Labor funds generated record-breaking profit and returns last year, with profits of NT$1.1177 trillion （US$35.398 billion） and a return rate of 16.06 percent, the Bureau of Labor Funds said today.

    Returns across major funds continued to climb throughout the year, with the old Labor Pension Fund delivering the best performance as rates of return rose to 22.53 percent, generating annual gains of NT$205.71 billion and bringing the total to NT$1.0658 trillion, the bureau said.

    Meanwhile, the new Labor Pension Fund posted returns of 15.6 percent and profits of NT$746.9 billion, growing to NT$5.1795 trillion, it said.

    With 12.92 million active accounts under the new fund, which was launched in 2015, that translates into an average unrealized dividend last year of NT$57,810 per worker, it added.

    As of December last year, the total size of all labor funds reached NT$7.7925 trillion, with profits for that month alone topping NT$141.5 billion, the bureau said.

    When including the National Pension Insurance Fund and the Farmers’ Pension Fund, total managed assets reached NT$8.5293 trillion and total earnings were NT$1.2084 trillion, a record high, with an overall return of 16.02 percent, the bureau said.

    The Labor Insurance Fund posted annual gains of NT$159.8 billion, standing at NT$1.3035 trillion, with a return rate of 15.57 percent, while the Employment Insurance Fund totaled NT$182.5 billion with a return of 1.44 percent, it said.

    The National Pension Insurance Fund, managed on behalf of the Ministry of Health and Welfare, reached NT$709.9 billion in scale with a return of 15.52 percent, and the Farmers Pension Fund, managed on behalf of the Ministry of Agriculture, totaled NT$26.8 billion with a return of 15.41 percent, it added.

    Markets experienced significant volatility in the first half of last year following the announcement of US President Donald Trump’s reciprocal tariffs and unclear economic growth prospects, the bureau said.

    Meanwhile, sharp fluctuations in the exchange rate between the US dollar and the New Taiwan dollar led to short-term swings in unrealized gains and losses for the labor funds, it said.

    Geopolitical conflicts and uncertainty over the reciprocal tariffs continued to disrupt markets, leading to investment difficulties, it said.

    However, Taiwan’s stock market largely benefited from the semiconductor and electronics industries’ leading role in global supply chains, as related stocks performed relatively steadily and pushed the broader market index higher, it said.

    While Taiwan’s supply chain remains competitive, US tariff policies and geopolitical risks remain a concern, the bureau said, adding that it would continue to closely monitor the global political and economic landscape.

    It would further review asset allocation strategies, adjust investment positions and improve efficiency in fund management to improve long-term investment returns, the bureau added.

