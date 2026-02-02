《TAIPEI TIMES》 Alcaraz wins first Australian Open title

Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz celebrates with the trophy after winning the Australian Open men’s singles tournament against Serbia’s Novak Djokovic in Melbourne yesterday. Photo: Reuters

‘JOB FINISHED’:Alcaraz became the youngest man in the Open era to win all four majors, surpassing Rafael Nadal, who was two years older when he did the same

/ AFP, MELBOURNE

Carlos Alcaraz yesterday swept past Novak Djokovic to win his first Australian Open and become the youngest man to complete a career Grand Slam, denying the Serbian great an unprecedented 25th major.

The Spaniard was imperious after a slow start in dismissing the 38-year-old, 2-6, 6-2, 6-3, 7-5 on Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne to claim a seventh Grand Slam title and cement himself as undisputed world No. 1.

In doing so, he became the youngest man in the Open era to win all four majors, adding to his two titles each from Wimbledon, and the French and US Opens.

At 22, he surpassed legendary countryman Rafael Nadal — in the crowd to witness the feat — who was two years older when he did the same.

A seventh Slam put him alongside John McEnroe and Mats Wilander and one behind Andre Agassi, Jimmy Connors and Ivan Lendl.

“It’s an honor to be here in Melbourne every year,” Alcaraz said, before writing on a TV camera lens: “Job finished. Four out of four complete.”

“So I just want to say thank you very much for pushing me in the tough moments during the matches,” he said.

He paid tribute to Djokovic.

“You were talking about how I’m doing the things I am, but what you’re doing is really inspiring, not only for tennis players, but athletes around the world,” Alcaraz said.

It was a first defeat for Djokovic in a Melbourne final, having won all 10 previously, leaving him still searching for a landmark 25th major to better Australia’s Margaret Court, who was also watching on center court.

Djokovic, striving to become the oldest man to lift a Grand Slam singles trophy, last won one at the US Open in 2023. Since then, Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner have shared the spoils.

“I must be very honest and say that I didn’t think I would be standing in the closing ceremony of a Grand Slam again, so I owe you the gratitude of pushing me forward in the last couple weeks,” Djokovic told the fans in the stadium.

He went on to hint this could be his last time at Melbourne Park.

“God knows what happens tomorrow, let alone in six months or 12 months, so it has been a great ride,” Djokovic said.

He also joked with Nadal in the stands, saying: “There are too many Spanish legends. I feel like I was one against two tonight. It’s not fair.”

Both men battled through five long sets in their semi-finals, Alcaraz against Alexander Zverev and Djokovic with Sinner, and recovery was always going to be key, but they showed few signs of fatigue in another gladiatorial contest.

They both opened with comfortable holds before a double fault and netted forehand presented the first break point chance for Djokovic at 2-1.

Alcaraz saved it, but the aggressive fourth seed kept pressing and converted on his third, then consolidated for a 4-1 lead.

Djokovic was reading Alcaraz’s serve well and once he got in the rallies was authoritative, with a sensational forehand winner earning him two set points.

He claimed the set in a statement 33 minutes after a ninth unforced error from the top seed, having dominated the big moments.

It was vintage Djokovic, but Alcaraz came storming back, upping the tempo to break for 2-1 in the second set, pumping his fist when he saved a break point and held in the next game.

Djokovic put drops in his eyes and began rubbing them, unable to tame a now rampant Alcaraz who broke again for 5-2.

There were some sensational rallies that had the crowd on their feet in set three, which went with serve until Djokovic slapped a forehand wide under pressure to slip 2-3 behind.

He gamely saved four set points at 3-5, but with his energy levels dropping was unable to save a fifth as the Spaniard took control.

On the back foot, Djokovic then saved six break points in an 11-minute opening service game in set four to stay alive and kept fighting hard.

However, Alcaraz ground him down and pounced as Djokovic served to stay in the match to seal a maiden Australian championship.

Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz returns to Serbia’s Novak Djokovic during their Australian Open men’s singles final match in Melbourne yesterday. Photo: Reuters

