《TAIPEI TIMES》 China-born legislator-at-large raises security issues

By Chung Li-hua / Staff reporter

Government officials and agencies might refuse to respond to legislative inquiries or provide information to Taiwan People’s Party （TPP） Legislator Li Zhenxiu （李貞秀） because she has not provided proof of applying to renounce her Chinese citizenship, a source said.

As part of the party’s two-year clause for its at-large lawmakers, six new TPP legislators, including Li, are to be sworn in tomorrow to fill the vacancies.

Li is the first “Chinese spouse” to serve in the legislature.

The Ministry of the Interior has sent letters to the Legislative Yuan stating that in line with the Nationality Act （國籍法）, Li must provide proof of having applied to renounce her foreign nationality before taking office, and must complete related procedures within one year of assuming office.

An official speaking on condition of anonymity said that if Li has not applied to renounce her Chinese nationality, her swearing-in would be invalid.

However, they acknowledged that the legislature, as the body responsible for administering oaths, could still allow her to take office.

In that scenario, administrative agencies might refuse to provide her with information, and even if she questions Premier Chuo Jung-tai （卓榮泰） or other ministry heads in the legislature, they would not be required to respond, they added.

If she presents proof of having applied to renounce her nationality when taking office, but fails to complete the process within a year, she could still attend classified meetings and access sensitive documents during that period, the official said.

Given China’s National Intelligence Law, which can compel citizens and organizations abroad to assist in intelligence-gathering, the government is concerned about potential leaks, the official said.

The Legislative Yuan should not let Li join the Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee or view classified materials, they said.

TPP spokeswoman Chang Tung （張彤） said Li has lived in Taiwan for more than a decade, holds a Republic of China ID, and has long fulfilled her civic duties.

The Central Election Commission has confirmed her eligibility after the party nominated her for the legislator-at-large position and yet the Ministry of the Interior is now citing the Nationality Act rather than the Act Governing Relations Between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area （臺灣地區與大陸地區人民關係條例）, creating inconsistent interpretations across agencies, she said.

The terms of Li and the other five — Hung Yu-hsiang （洪毓祥）, Tsai Chun-chou （蔡春綢）, Wang An-hsiang （王安祥）, Chiu Hui-ju （邱慧洳） and Chen Ching-lung （陳清龍） — will run until the end of the 11th Legislative Yuan’s term on Jan. 31, 2028.

The commission yesterday certified the six people.

It declined to comment further, saying that relevant laws fall outside the commission’s jurisdiction.

Additional reporting by Lin Che-yuan and CNA

