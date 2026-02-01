為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    首頁 > 焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Taiwanese fencer poised to reach No. 1 in category

    2026/02/01 03:00
    Ariel Lin, right, and her coach Lee Chun-cheng pose with her gold medal after the under-17 epee final in Cairo on Thursday. Photo courtesy of Lee Chun-cheng

    Ariel Lin, right, and her coach Lee Chun-cheng pose with her gold medal after the under-17 epee final in Cairo on Thursday. Photo courtesy of Lee Chun-cheng

    / Staff writer, with CNA

    Taiwanese fencer Ariel Lin is poised to top the world rankings in the cadet women’s epee （tournament） following her latest triumph at the FIE World Cup in Egypt.

    Lin, who entered the tournament ranked fourth globally in the under-17 category, edged out Canada’s Serena Xu 10-9 in a tense final in Cairo on Thursday.

    The FIE Junior World Cup season consists of five events — in Costa Rica, Italy, Bahrain, Egypt and China — with Lin having already won two golds and one bronze in the first four, including the one in Egypt.

    The China event is scheduled for Feb. 12.

    As of press time last night, the world rankings on the FIE’s official Web site had yet to be updated.

    Lin, 15, is expected to rise to No. 1 and would be the youngest among the world’s top 10 in the category.

    Lin’s coach, Lee Chun-cheng, told reporters that the young fencer struggled in the early stages of the tournament due to discomfort in her right wrist, but showed composure and patience in the direct elimination rounds.

    Lin finished Pool 1 with a 4-2 record, tying for second best, before remaining unbeaten through the knockout stage.

    According to Lee, Lin is expected to compete as the world No. 1 at the Asian Cadet and Junior Fencing Championship this month and the Fencing Cadet And Junior World Championships in April.

    熱門推播