為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁 > 焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Lai urges unity against external and hostile forces

    2026/02/01 03:00
    President William Lai, right, presents a posthumous presidential citation to a relative of former Formosa Political Prisoners Association chairman Liu Chin-shih during a memorial service in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

    President William Lai, right, presents a posthumous presidential citation to a relative of former Formosa Political Prisoners Association chairman Liu Chin-shih during a memorial service in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

    By Chen Cheng-yu / Staff reporter

    President William Lai （賴清德） yesterday urged unity in the face of what he called external hostile forces.

    He made the remarks when he presented a posthumous presidential citation to Liu Chin-shih （劉金獅）, former chairperson of the Formosa Political Prisoners Association （FPPA）, in remembrance of his lifelong struggle for democracy, freedom and human rights in Taiwan.

    While Liu’s generation fought against the Chinese Nationalist Party’s （KMT） autocracy in pursuit of democracy, today’s generation must stand together firmly with more solidarity, because they face threats from an external force, Lai said at Liu’s memorial service at Che-lam Presbyterian Church （濟南教會） in Taipei.

    Lai said Liu’s life mirrors the scripture from 2 Timothy 4:7 in the Bible: “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith,” and he prays that Liu would rest in the arms of God, free from all earthly suffering.

    Born in Yilan County’s Suao Township （蘇澳）, Liu was only 12 years old when he and his father witnessed then-Taiwan governor Chen Yi’s （陳儀） troops shooting civilians, Lai said.

    Having seen the horrors of the 228 Massacre, the conviction that Taiwan must be independent was planted in Liu’s heart at that moment, Lai said.

    He said Liu was arrested in 1962 on charges of participating in the pro-Taiwanese independence “Hsing-tai Association” （興台會）, and was sentenced to 10 years in prison, and that despite enduring great suffering and hardship, his commitment to fight for Taiwan had never wavered.

    “Whether participating in democratic movements or street petition drives, Liu dedicated his entire life to the fight for Taiwan’s democracy, freedom and human rights — his heart was always filled with a profound love for this land,” Lai said.

    After Liu was released from prison, he and fellow survivors established the FPPA, Taiwan’s first association of political prisoners for supporting the families of the persecuted, which was a deeply moving effort, Lai said.

    Although Liu has passed away, the groundwork he laid for Taiwan’s democracy will last for generations, Lai said, adding that he hopes that people would inherit Liu’s spirit and continue to keep working hard for the future of Taiwan.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應
    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播