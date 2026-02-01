《TAIPEI TIMES》 Lai urges unity against external and hostile forces

President William Lai, right, presents a posthumous presidential citation to a relative of former Formosa Political Prisoners Association chairman Liu Chin-shih during a memorial service in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

By Chen Cheng-yu / Staff reporter

President William Lai （賴清德） yesterday urged unity in the face of what he called external hostile forces.

He made the remarks when he presented a posthumous presidential citation to Liu Chin-shih （劉金獅）, former chairperson of the Formosa Political Prisoners Association （FPPA）, in remembrance of his lifelong struggle for democracy, freedom and human rights in Taiwan.

While Liu’s generation fought against the Chinese Nationalist Party’s （KMT） autocracy in pursuit of democracy, today’s generation must stand together firmly with more solidarity, because they face threats from an external force, Lai said at Liu’s memorial service at Che-lam Presbyterian Church （濟南教會） in Taipei.

Lai said Liu’s life mirrors the scripture from 2 Timothy 4:7 in the Bible: “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith,” and he prays that Liu would rest in the arms of God, free from all earthly suffering.

Born in Yilan County’s Suao Township （蘇澳）, Liu was only 12 years old when he and his father witnessed then-Taiwan governor Chen Yi’s （陳儀） troops shooting civilians, Lai said.

Having seen the horrors of the 228 Massacre, the conviction that Taiwan must be independent was planted in Liu’s heart at that moment, Lai said.

He said Liu was arrested in 1962 on charges of participating in the pro-Taiwanese independence “Hsing-tai Association” （興台會）, and was sentenced to 10 years in prison, and that despite enduring great suffering and hardship, his commitment to fight for Taiwan had never wavered.

“Whether participating in democratic movements or street petition drives, Liu dedicated his entire life to the fight for Taiwan’s democracy, freedom and human rights — his heart was always filled with a profound love for this land,” Lai said.

After Liu was released from prison, he and fellow survivors established the FPPA, Taiwan’s first association of political prisoners for supporting the families of the persecuted, which was a deeply moving effort, Lai said.

Although Liu has passed away, the groundwork he laid for Taiwan’s democracy will last for generations, Lai said, adding that he hopes that people would inherit Liu’s spirit and continue to keep working hard for the future of Taiwan.

TAIPEI TIMES

