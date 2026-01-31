《TAIPEI TIMES》 US, Indo-Pacific fighting cyberthreats

A person types on a computer in an undated illustration photograph. Photo: Reuters

The US works daily with Taiwan, Japan and the Philippines to counter cyberattacks, US Indo-Pacific Command Deputy Commander Joshua Rudd said yesterday, adding that the command has deployed liaison officers to regional allies and partners to maintain ongoing engagement.

Rudd, nominated by US President Donald Trump to head the US National Security Agency （NSA） and US Cyber Command, made the remarks at a US Senate Intelligence Committee confirmation hearing.

The primary threats most closely related to US national security and the NSA include China’s comprehensive threat and rising tensions in multiple regions, Rudd said.

He said he has amassed extensive experience in the Indo-Pacific theater and gained a deep understanding of the challenges related to China.

Asked by US Senator Ted Budd how the US plans to deepen its collaboration with Indo-Pacific allies such as Taiwan, Japan and the Philippines in building capabilities to counter cyberthreats, Rudd said they are already engaged in cooperation every day.

CLARIFYING PLANS

“There’s certainly room for further expansion, but we already have a detailed strategy and action plan in place,” he said.

If confirmed, Rudd would take on dual roles as NSA director and commander of US Cyber Command.

Regarding how he would balance those responsibilities in the event of a Taiwan Strait crisis, Rudd said it would require an assessment of the situation, as well as a clear understanding of the distinct roles and capabilities of the two organizations.

He emphasized the need for a deep understanding of threats and adversaries, as only with such insight could the US develop the capabilities and strategies necessary to shift the course of events before conflict arises.

If conflict does break out, it is essential to be prepared with the right response capabilities, while maintaining heightened vigilance and clear decisionmaking, Rudd said.

FIVE EYES ALLIANCE

He was also asked about the Five Eyes alliance — comprising the US, the UK, Australia, New Zealand and Canada — which shares intelligence.

In 2023, National Security Bureau Director-General Tsai Ming-yen （蔡明彥） confirmed that Taiwan has real-time, actionable intelligence exchanges with the Five Eyes, and that the bureau has significantly upgraded its computer systems and plans to integrate with the alliance’s secure networks.

Rudd said the Indo-Pacific Command deploys liaison officers to maintain contact with regional allies and partners.

We operate together, conduct joint exercises and train together, he said, adding that “it’s all part of our strategy to deter aggression.”

