    焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Ex-officers’ sentences upheld in final spy case ruling

    2026/01/30 03:00
    The emblem of the Rehabilitation Alliance Party is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo: screen grab from the Ministry of the Interior's Web site

    

    By Chang Wen-chuan and Fion Khan / Staff reporter, with staff writer and CNA

    The Supreme Court today upheld the jail sentences of seven retired military officers, including Rehabilitation Alliance Party chairman Chu Hung-i （屈宏義）, who were found guilty of spying for China.

    The Taichung branch of the High Court in June last year sentenced Chu to 10 years in prison for recruiting retired military officers to spy for China.

    Chu was found guilty of using Chinese funds to recruit retired military officers to take photographs, draw maps and collect the GPS coordinates of the American Institute in Taiwan （AIT） and Taiwanese military bases for Chinese intelligence.

    Chu and six other retired officers were in August indicted for contravening the National Security Act （國家安全法） and the Anti-infiltration Act （反滲透法）.

    Huang Kuei-kun （黃桂坤）, a Miaoli County councilor candidate in 2022, was sentenced to eight years and six months in prison. Tai Hsueh-wen （戴學文） and Lin Chien-hua （林健華） each received eight years, Chu Hsien-huan （朱賢寰） and Yu Tien-min （余天民） were each sentenced to seven years, and Liao Yung-ching （廖永清） was given three years and six months.

    Today’s verdicts cannot be appealed.

    In 2022, the Miaoli District Prosecutors’ Office investigated Huang for allegedly receiving funds from Chinese sources during the county councilor election campaign, in contravention of the Anti-infiltration Act.

    Miaoli prosecutors then investigated the Rehabilitation Alliance Party, and found that Huang and other party members were suspected of contravening the National Security Act.

    Additional reporting by Hollie Younger

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

