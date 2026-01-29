《TAIPEI TIMES》 CAA unveils new tiered pricing system

Aircraft of domestic carriers are pictured at Taipei International Airport （Songshan airport） on Tuesday. Photo: CNA

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

Airlines offering domestic flights are to implement a new tiered pricing system on May 1 to refund customers should they cancel their tickets, with processing fees of up to 30 percent, the Civil Aviation Administration （CAA） said on Tuesday.

The CAA announced amendments to the mandatory and prohibited provisions of the Standardized Contract for Domestic Air Passenger Transportation, as well as two terms of the contract.

Currently, user restrictions are printed on domestic flight tickets issued for long weekends and major holidays, including “the ticket is valid on the date and flight indicated” and “the ticket is void if expired.”

Passengers must cancel their tickets before the departure of the flight and are subject to a processing fee of up to 10 percent.

The new system would calculate ticket refunds depending on when passengers cancel their ticket — seven or more days before the flight takes off, one to six days before departure and on the day when the flight is scheduled to depart. The processing fee for cancelations would be 10 percent, 20 percent and 30 percent of the ticket price respectively.

The amendments were proposed as some passengers would make multiple flight reservations to ensure that trips to outlying islands proceed smoothly.

Such behavior results in seats being unoccupied, affecting the availability for other passengers, the CAA said, adding that it hampers operational efficiency and affects passengers’ rights to purchase tickets.

“We hope that domestic flight passengers confirm their itinerary as soon as possible, so unoccupied seats can be quickly released for passengers who need them. Fewer people would be on waiting lists as well,” the CAA said.

“This would also ensure that all consumers can fairly access limited civil aviation resources, which should be optimally utilized,” it said.

The amendments are to take effect on March 9, but the CAA is not implementing them until the May 1 long weekend to give it time to make passengers aware of the new policy.

The amendments also stipulate that airlines can waive the processing fee if passengers cancel tickets because of natural disasters, funerals, sickness or other force majeure factors.

