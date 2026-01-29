為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    首頁 > 焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Control Yuan President Chen Chu resigns

    2026/01/29 03:00
    Former Control Yuan President Chen Chu speaks in an unidentified event in this undated photograph. Photo: Chung Li-hua, Taipei Times

    / Staff Writer, with CNA

    The Presidential Office said yesterday that Chen Chu （陳菊） will be relieved of her posts as Control Yuan president, Control Yuan member and chairperson of Taiwan’s National Human Rights Commission after submitting her resignation.

    The resignation will take effect on Feb. 1, the office said.

    Presidential Office spokesperson Karen Kuo （郭雅慧） said President Lai Ching-te （賴清德） has appointed Control Yuan Vice President Lee Hung-chun （李鴻鈞） as acting president.

    Chen sought medical treatment for a cold late 2024 at Kaohsiung Medical University Chung-Ho Memorial Hospital, during which doctors discovered a tumor on her right kidney. After undergoing surgery, she suffered a cerebral embolism in the left side of her brain.

    The hospital said Chen’s rehabilitation is stable and showing steady progress.

    In September, the Control Yuan said Chen’s leave of absence was taken in accordance with relevant regulations. It added that she had waived her monthly salary since taking leave, which was returned to the national treasury at the beginning of each month.

    Meanwhile, Kaohsiung City Councilor Chien Huan-tsung （簡煥宗） of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party and a protege of Chen, welcomed the development, telling reporters that Chen had long wished to step down and can now focus fully on her recovery.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

