    首頁 > 焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Avian influenza reported at egg farm in Taichung

    2026/01/29 03:00
    Taichung Mayor Lu Shiow-yen speaks to reporters in Taichung yesterday. Photo: CNA

    HEALTH HAZARD: The virus has killed 1,700 of the 7,000 hens at the farm, local authorities said, adding that a mass culling is scheduled for today

    By Hollie Younger / Staff writer, with CNA

    An outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza, or bird flu, has been reported at an egg farm in Taichung, Mayor Lu Shiow-yen （盧秀燕） said yesterday.

    The city government has already directed personnel to disinfect the facility and all farms within a 3km radius, restrict movement in and out of the facility, and destroy eggs originating from the farm, she said.

    A mass culling for the remaining birds is scheduled for today, the Taichung City Government said.

    The virus has killed 1,700 of the 7,000 hens at the farm in Fongyuan District （豐原）, it said.

    As the farmer failed to report the outbreak to authorities, they face a fine of up to NT$1 million （US$31,928） and would not be reimbursed for any culled hens or destroyed items, the Taichung Animal Protection and Health Inspection Office said.

    A whistle-blower who lives behind the facility alerted authorities and shared a post on social media saying that in the past two weeks, they had spotted a large number of dead hens on the farm’s property.

    The office said it received the report at 10pm on Monday.

    It said it sent personnel to the facility yesterday to collect samples to test for bird flu and disinfect a 3km radius around the farm.

    If the farmer is found to have contravened the Act on the Prevention and Control of Infectious Animal Disease （動物傳染病防治條例）, they would be liable to a fine of NT$50,000 to NT$1 million, it said.

    Taichung also reported an outbreak of African swine fever at a hog farm in Wuci District （梧棲） in October last year.

    The outbreak was contained before it spread to other facilities.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

