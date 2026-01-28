《TAIPEI TIMES》 Taiwan’s economy in booming mode for first time in a year

People walk past an Apple store in Taipei’s prime Xinyi District yesterday. Photo: CNA

In the wake of strong global demand for AI applications, Taiwan’s export-oriented economy accelerated with the composite index of economic indicators flashing the first “red” light in December for one year, indicating the economy is in booming mode, the National Development Council （NDC） said yesterday.

Moreover, the index of leading indicators, which gauges the potential state of the economy over the next six months, also moved higher in December amid growing optimism over the outlook, the NDC said.

In December, the index of economic indicators rose one point from a month earlier to 38, at the lower end of the “red” light. The previous red light appeared in December 2024 and also stood at 38.

The NDC uses a five-color system to track the economy, with red signaling booming （38-45 points）, yellow-red indicating a warming economy （32-37 points）, green meaning stable growth （23-31 points）, yellow-blue reflecting sluggishness （17-22 points）, and blue signaling contraction （9-16 points）.

Chen Mei-chu （陳美菊）, head of the NDC’s Department of Economic Development, said although the US tariff policies, unveiled in April last year, created uncertainties, the current stronger-than-expected AI boom has allowed Taiwan’s exports to repeatedly hit new highs, paving the way to the first red light in a year.

Among the nine factors in the December composite index, the sub-index for sales generated by overtime hours rose one point to flash a yellow-red light and the sub-index on manufacturers’ business sentiment also rose one point to flash a green light.

However, the sub-index on revenue posted by wholesale, retail and food/beverage industries fell one point, flashing a yellow-red light in December.

The other six factors -- money supply, stock prices, industrial production, merchandise exports, manufacturing sector revenue, and machinery and electric equipment imports -- remained unchanged.

The December leading indicators rose 1.10 percent from a month earlier to 103.36, marking the fifth consecutive month of growth, according to the NDC.

Among the seven factors in the leading indicators, the sub-indexes on export orders, money supply, stock prices and manufacturers’ business sentiment moved higher, while the sub-indexes on employment, floor area of new construction projects, and imports of semiconductor equipment, fell, the NDC said.

As the United States has agreed to cut tariffs on Taiwanese goods from 20 percent to 15 percent to ease uncertainties, local firms have received a boost in sentiment, Chen said.

Also, think tanks at home and abroad have forecast Taiwan’s economy is expected to grow at a pace of over 4 percent this year, she noted.

“We are very upbeat,” Chen said.

