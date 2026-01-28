為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁 > 焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Reports increase of Taiwanese missing, detained in China

    2026/01/28 03:00
    The podium at the Mainland Affairs Council in Taipei is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo: Taipei Times

    The podium at the Mainland Affairs Council in Taipei is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo: Taipei Times

    By Chen Yu-fu and Hollie Younger / Staff reporter, with staff writer

    Reports of Taiwanese going missing, being detained or interrogated, or having their personal liberties restricted in China increased about fourfold annually last year, the Mainland Affairs Council （MAC） said yesterday.

    Last year, 221 Taiwanese who traveled to China were reported missing, were detained and interrogated, or otherwise had their personal freedom restricted, up from 55 the previous year, the council said.

    Reopening group tours to China would be risky, as it would leave travelers with no way to seek help through official channels after Beijing shut down dialogue between the associations tasked with handling cross-strait tourism, the MAC said.

    Taipei’s Taiwan Strait Tourism Association and Beijing’s Association for Tourism Exchange Across the Taiwan Strait were established to facilitate tourism coordination.

    Previously, Taiwanese in China who encountered travel contingencies could contact the two associations for assistance, the MAC said.

    However, with communications suspended between the two associations, Taiwanese in China no longer have the same safety protections and face heightened risk, it said.

    The associations should hold discussions and seek to resume cross-strait tourism diplomatic links, as the safety and interests of Taiwanese are the main priority, it said.

    The government has been consistent in its goodwill toward China, but it would not compromise the rights and safety of Taiwanese, the MAC said, adding that the travel industry and the public should support efforts to build an improved framework for “cross-strait tourism 2.0.”

    Separately, Bureau of Consular Affairs Director-General Cheng Cheng-yung （鄭正勇） said that travel advisory standards have been updated to take into account whether countries have signed extradition or bilateral judicial assistance treaties with China.

    Before traveling abroad, Taiwanese should check the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ travel advisory table on the bureau’s Web site to assess the safety of their destination, Cheng said.

    Additional reporting by Huang Ching-hsuan

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖 圖 圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應
    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播