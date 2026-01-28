《TAIPEI TIMES》 Reports increase of Taiwanese missing, detained in China

The podium at the Mainland Affairs Council in Taipei is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo: Taipei Times

By Chen Yu-fu and Hollie Younger / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Reports of Taiwanese going missing, being detained or interrogated, or having their personal liberties restricted in China increased about fourfold annually last year, the Mainland Affairs Council （MAC） said yesterday.

請繼續往下閱讀...

Last year, 221 Taiwanese who traveled to China were reported missing, were detained and interrogated, or otherwise had their personal freedom restricted, up from 55 the previous year, the council said.

Reopening group tours to China would be risky, as it would leave travelers with no way to seek help through official channels after Beijing shut down dialogue between the associations tasked with handling cross-strait tourism, the MAC said.

Taipei’s Taiwan Strait Tourism Association and Beijing’s Association for Tourism Exchange Across the Taiwan Strait were established to facilitate tourism coordination.

Previously, Taiwanese in China who encountered travel contingencies could contact the two associations for assistance, the MAC said.

However, with communications suspended between the two associations, Taiwanese in China no longer have the same safety protections and face heightened risk, it said.

The associations should hold discussions and seek to resume cross-strait tourism diplomatic links, as the safety and interests of Taiwanese are the main priority, it said.

The government has been consistent in its goodwill toward China, but it would not compromise the rights and safety of Taiwanese, the MAC said, adding that the travel industry and the public should support efforts to build an improved framework for “cross-strait tourism 2.0.”

Separately, Bureau of Consular Affairs Director-General Cheng Cheng-yung （鄭正勇） said that travel advisory standards have been updated to take into account whether countries have signed extradition or bilateral judicial assistance treaties with China.

Before traveling abroad, Taiwanese should check the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ travel advisory table on the bureau’s Web site to assess the safety of their destination, Cheng said.

Additional reporting by Huang Ching-hsuan

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法