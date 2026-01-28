《TAIPEI TIMES》 Free ‘H pylori’ tests offered to prevent stomach cancer

Deputy Minister of Health and Welfare Chuang Jen-hsiang, second right, is joined by actress Tang Ling, center, and health officials at a news conference in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Hou Chia-yu, Taipei Times

PROTECTION: Open to people aged 45 to 74, the test could assist in early detection, with a five-year survival rate of more than 75 percent, the HPA said

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

請繼續往下閱讀...

As about 80 to 90 percent of gastric cancer cases are linked to Helicobacter pylori infection, the Health Promotion Administration （HPA） yesterday said the government is offering a one-time publicly funded H pylori stool antigen test to people aged 45 to 74, starting this year.

Stomach cancer ranked seventh in the leading causes of cancer deaths and ninth in the most common types of cancer, with more than 2,000 deaths and more than 4,000 new cases diagnosed each year, the HPA said.

The five-year survival for diagnoses in the early stages （stage 0 and 1） is higher than 75 percent, but drops to below 10 percent if diagnosed at a late stage （stage 4）, it added.

H pylori infection is the greatest known risk factor for gastric cancer, said Lee Yi-chia （李宜家）, a professor of internal medicine at National Taiwan University Hospital.

Its prevalence among adults aged 20 or older is about 30 percent, Lee said, adding that the first step to prevention is to get tested.

It can be diagnosed through a non-invasive C-13 urea breath test, stool antigen test or serology （blood antibody） test, or invasive gastroscopy tissue sampling, he said.

Starting on Jan. 1, the government is offering a one-time free H pylori stool antigen test for people aged 45 to 74, Deputy Minister of Health and Welfare Chuang Jen-hsiang （莊人祥） said.

Sharing his personal experience, Chuang said he was diagnosed with gastric ulcer and H. pylori infection after paying for a gastroscopy in 2014.

He took medication for three years to eliminate the infection, but overlooked his gastric ulcer, as he experienced no symptoms, he said.

Seven years later, he was diagnosed with gastric cancer, Chuang added.

Lee said that the bacteria are mainly transmitted from person to person through oral-oral and fecal-oral routes, so they can be transmitted among people who share eating utensils or share drinks, and can easily spread among family members.

H pylori can neutralize gastric acid and damage the stomach tissue, leading to gastritis, or inflammation of the stomach lining, he said.

If left untreated, it could lead to peptic ulcers, or even progress to precancerous lesions and gastric cancer, he said.

However, the risk can be reduced with proper treatment, he added.

People who test positive for H pylori do not have to be overly concerned, as Taiwan has clear treatment guidelines to eradicate the bacteria, and most can be effectively eliminated through oral medication, he said.

The Ministry of Health and Welfare urges people to protect themselves by maintaining a healthy and balanced diet; exercising regularly; avoiding smoking, chewing betel nut, excessive alcohol consumption and unhygienic food; and using serving utensils, rather than sharing utensils, cups and dishware, Chuang said.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法