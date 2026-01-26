為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁 > 焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Ministry signs Stanford University cooperation deal

    2026/01/26 03:00
    Minister of Economic Affairs Kung Ming-hsin, center, poses for a photograph with others during an agreement signing between the Industrial Technology Research Instituteand the Technology Licensing Office of Stanford University’s Robotics Center in San Francisco on Friday. Photo courtesy of the Ministery of Economic Affairs

    Minister of Economic Affairs Kung Ming-hsin, center, poses for a photograph with others during an agreement signing between the Industrial Technology Research Instituteand the Technology Licensing Office of Stanford University’s Robotics Center in San Francisco on Friday. Photo courtesy of the Ministery of Economic Affairs

    By Liao Chia-ning / Staff reporter

    Minister of Economic Affairs Kung Ming-hsin （龔明鑫） on Friday witnessed the signing of a cooperation agreement between the Industrial Technology Research Institute （ITRI） and the Technology Licensing Office of Stanford University’s Robotics Center （SRC） in San Francisco that formally brings Taiwan into the SRC Industry Alliance.

    The collaboration would focus on three main areas: talent exchange, cocreation of technology and integration into the international ecosystem, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said.

    The initiative aims to leverage Taiwan’s advanced hardware manufacturing and deployment strengths alongside Stanford’s cross-disciplinary research capabilities, it added.

    Kung, head of the visiting Taiwanese delegation, said that intelligent robots are a core driver of artificial intelligence （AI） implementation under the government’s “New Ten AI Infrastructure Projects.”

    By connecting industry, academia and research through government support, Taiwan seeks to raise the research-and-development profile of its start-ups and enterprises, he said, adding that the collaboration with Stanford builds on Taiwan’s strong industrial foundation, using demonstration sites and international alliances to accelerate the intelligent robotics industry’s entry into global markets, and drive industrial transformation and competitiveness.

    On the same day, Kung also witnessed the ITRI and the Stanford University School of Engineering’s Global Center for Online Entrepreneurship sign a cooperation agreement for the new phase of the Taiwan Research Institute Entrepreneur Ecosystem （TREE） start-up program.

    By connecting Taiwan’s start-ups directly with funding and mentorship from top global universities, the initiative would help them access international markets, secure investment and expand global business opportunities, he said.

    The ministry has run the TREE program since 2021, sending five top Taiwanese start-ups each year to Silicon Valley for an intensive program with specialized courses taught by Stanford mentors.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖 圖 圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應
    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播