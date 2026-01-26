《TAIPEI TIMES》 Communication device plan unveiled

The name of the Ministry of National Defense is pictured at the ministry in Taipei in an undated photograph. Photo: CNA

PREPAREDNESS: The planned systems are intended to enable rapid intelligence transmission during a disaster and to resolve communication issues, the MND said

By Huang Ching-hsuan and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer

請繼續往下閱讀...

The Ministry of National Defense （MND） would procure high-throughput portable satellite communication devices and tactical broadband radios that could be used during a complete network outage, the ministry said yesterday.

The systems are part of a NT$40.9 billion （US$1.3 billion） special budget in accordance with the Special Statute on Strengthening the Resilience of the Economy, Society, and National Security in Response to International Developments （因應國際情勢強化經濟社會及民生國安韌性特別條例） aimed at bolstering national security resilience, and which passed a third reading in October last year.

The special budget covers about 20 percent of defense-related expenditures.

The content of the special budget includes facility upgrades that would be implemented over the next two years, with planned projects including renovations of ammunition storage facilities; the establishment of backup drinking water and fuel supply capacities; upgrades to military equipment and maintenance factory storage facilities; improvements to pier infrastructure and equipment; procurement of critical components and spare parts; upgrades to training and firing range facilities and equipment; renovations of combat facilities and equipment; procurement of engineering machinery; and upgrades to information, communications, and power facilities and equipment, the ministry said.

The plans also include enhancing information and communications environments and equipment.

While existing post-disaster reporting mechanisms are efficient, they rely too heavily on fixed communications infrastructure, the ministry said.

Capacity at the grassroots level — including borough and neighborhood wardens — remains weak, it added, citing the aftermath of last year’s flooding after a barrier lake in the Mataian River （馬太鞍溪） in Hualien County overflowed.

To address such shortcomings, the ministry said it is procuring high-throughput portable satellite communication devices and tactical broadband radios unaffected by ground-based infrastructure and that can be rapidly deployed.

The systems are intended to enable rapid intelligence transmission in the early stages of a disaster and to resolve communication disruptions during response operations.

The ministry said it also plans to increase variety by deploying multiple communication methods, including radios operating on various frequency bands, digital microwave systems, tactical assault kit related information and communications equipment.

These systems could be rapidly deployed to remote areas to alleviate communication disruptions and establish rescue communication mechanisms, it added.

Separately, the Ocean Affairs Council said the Coast Guard Administration （CGA） would use part of the budget to procure rotary-wing uncrewed aerial vehicles, and other maritime and aerial uncrewed platforms, infrared thermal imaging systems and a nationwide smart surveillance system.

A total of NT$14.8 billion has been allocated to the CGA for the purpose, it said.

Of that amount, NT$4.09 billion is earmarked for the procurement of maritime and aerial uncrewed platforms; NT$1.42 billion for shipborne intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance and communications equipment; and NT$7.26 billion for replacing radar and infrared thermal imaging systems to address radar blind spots, observation post dead zones and monitoring gaps in high-risk coastal areas.

An additional NT$1.91 billion has been allocated for equipment such as drone jamming systems, life detectors and side-scan sonar to reduce the risk of interference with critical facilities or intelligence, and to enhance inspection, security screening and underwater search-and-rescue capabilities.

About NT$180 million has also been set aside to establish communications reconnaissance and positioning systems, and to procure binocular night vision devices, transport facilities and other reconnaissance equipment, expanding enforcement capacity against smuggling, illegal entry and exit, and drug-related crimes.

The infrared thermal imaging systems and nationwide smart surveillance systems would be used around the clock by personnel at installation units, patrol zones, regional branches and CGA headquarters, the council said.

The systems would enhance monitoring and reconnaissance effectiveness at night and in key areas characterized by complex terrain, radar blind spots, surveillance dead zones, and high risks of smuggling and illegal border crossings, it said.

They would also assist the CGA with observation and evidence collection across various operations, enabling better tracking of coastal target movements, it added.

Artificial intelligence would be incorporated to automatically detect and identify target types within surveillance areas and proactively generate alerts, further improving law enforcement efficiency, it said.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法