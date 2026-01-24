《TAIPEI TIMES》Taiwan has bipartisan support in US, senator says

President William Lai, right, and US Senator Ruben Gallego, pose for a photograph at the Presidential Office i in Taipei yesterday. Photo courtesy of the Presidential Office

By Su Yong-yao / Staff reporter

The US Congress, across party lines, continues to support Taiwan’s sovereignty and independence, and opposes any form of public or covert coercion aimed at hindering other countries from engaging with Taiwan in a responsible manner, visiting US Senator Ruben Gallego said in Taipei yesterday.

Speaking at a meeting with President William Lai （賴清德） at the Presidential Office, Gallego said the US welcomes Taiwan’s presence in the international community, and that this is a bipartisan consensus in the US Senate.

He added that regardless of changes in US politics, Taiwan-US relations would continue to develop steadily.

The defense budget proposal put forward by Lai has garnered significant attention in the US Congress, Gallego said.

Taiwan’s commitment to investing substantial resources in enhancing its self-defense capabilities not only contributes to the development and expansion of its national defense industry, but also creates valuable opportunities for deeper cooperation with the US and other international partners — prospects that are highly encouraging, he said.

The senator from Arizona said that Taiwanese enterprises, particularly Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s investment in the state, have left a strong impression, and that the people of Arizona take great pride in the success of this partnership.

Several businesses from Arizona have expanded their operations in Taiwan, notably in the drone sector, with the hope of further strengthening and expanding bilateral collaboration, he said.

Lai said that Taiwan is a key hub for peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region, and would continue to enhance its self-defense capabilities and deepen Taiwan-US cooperation in areas such as trade, the economy and high-tech industries, working together to uphold regional peace and prosperity.

Lai also expressed hope that Gallego could assist in promoting a swift review and passage of the Taiwan-US Double Taxation Relief Act in the Congress, to create “a win-win” situation for Taiwan-US trade and economic partnership.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

