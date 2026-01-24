為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁 > 焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》Taiwan has bipartisan support in US, senator says

    2026/01/24 03:00
    President William Lai, right, and US Senator Ruben Gallego, pose for a photograph at the Presidential Office i in Taipei yesterday. Photo courtesy of the Presidential Office

    President William Lai, right, and US Senator Ruben Gallego, pose for a photograph at the Presidential Office i in Taipei yesterday. Photo courtesy of the Presidential Office

    By Su Yong-yao / Staff reporter

    The US Congress, across party lines, continues to support Taiwan’s sovereignty and independence, and opposes any form of public or covert coercion aimed at hindering other countries from engaging with Taiwan in a responsible manner, visiting US Senator Ruben Gallego said in Taipei yesterday.

    Speaking at a meeting with President William Lai （賴清德） at the Presidential Office, Gallego said the US welcomes Taiwan’s presence in the international community, and that this is a bipartisan consensus in the US Senate.

    He added that regardless of changes in US politics, Taiwan-US relations would continue to develop steadily.

    The defense budget proposal put forward by Lai has garnered significant attention in the US Congress, Gallego said.

    Taiwan’s commitment to investing substantial resources in enhancing its self-defense capabilities not only contributes to the development and expansion of its national defense industry, but also creates valuable opportunities for deeper cooperation with the US and other international partners — prospects that are highly encouraging, he said.

    The senator from Arizona said that Taiwanese enterprises, particularly Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s investment in the state, have left a strong impression, and that the people of Arizona take great pride in the success of this partnership.

    Several businesses from Arizona have expanded their operations in Taiwan, notably in the drone sector, with the hope of further strengthening and expanding bilateral collaboration, he said.

    Lai said that Taiwan is a key hub for peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region, and would continue to enhance its self-defense capabilities and deepen Taiwan-US cooperation in areas such as trade, the economy and high-tech industries, working together to uphold regional peace and prosperity.

    Lai also expressed hope that Gallego could assist in promoting a swift review and passage of the Taiwan-US Double Taxation Relief Act in the Congress, to create “a win-win” situation for Taiwan-US trade and economic partnership.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖 圖 圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應
    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播