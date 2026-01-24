《TAIPEI TIMES》Han Kuang drills to start in spring, may be extended

Patriot missile systems are deployed at a local park during the annual Han Kuang military exercise in Taipei on July 11 last year. Photo: I-Hwa Cheng, AFP

WHOLE-OF-SOCIETY RESILIENCE:Reservists are vital to dealing with China’s ‘gray zone’ threats and natural disaster risks, the defense minister said

By Aaron Tu, Fang Wei-li and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Taiwan’s annual Han Kuang military exercises are set to begin in the spring, with sources saying that the duration of the drills might be extended again.

In July last year, the military’s 41st annual exercises involved 10 days and nine nights of live-troop drills, compared with previous drills that lasted seven days and six nights or five days and four nights.

Last year’s exercises incorporated additional response measures to “gray zone” harassment and continued the “no spoilers” approach introduced the previous year, testing the ability of personnel at all levels to respond to unexpected situations.

An official with knowledge of the matter, speaking on condition of anonymity, yesterday said that after assessing last year’s training outcomes, the military might further extend the duration of this year’s Han Kuang No. 42 live-troop exercise.

How many additional days would be added and which training components would be included are still under deliberation, sources said.

Unscripted simulated engagements would again be a prominent feature of this year’s drills to emphasize the importance of being able to respond flexibly and proportionately to China’s “gray zone” tactics, the sources added.

The Ministry of National Defense’s Military News Agency reported that the Fifth Combat Theater Command, which is responsible for military operations in central Taiwan, including Taichung, Changhua, Nantou, Yunlin and Chiayi counties, held a meeting on Monday for the command staff of the subordinate units participating in the upcoming exercises.

Fifth Combat Theater Command head Army Lieutanent General Shao Chih-chun （邵智君） instructed staff at the meeting to review the threat environment, increase troop readiness and make detailed plans, the report said.

Commanders were enjoined to seize the initiative, make full use of terrain features and ensure the capability of units to deftly redeploy to different positions to meet the demands of real war, it said.

Subordinate commands were reminded about the importance of operational security and dedication to duty in the face of the threat from Chinese espionage and informational warfare activities.

In related news, Minister of National Defense Wellington Koo （顧立雄） yesterday reaffirmed the importance of the military reserves to national resilience at an event on promoting and commending government personnel tasked with counseling reservists.

Reservists must exemplify patriotism and dedication to duty to fulfill their crucial role as an indispensable force in national defense and societal resilience, Koo said at the event held in New Taipei City.

The national defense policy’s emphasis on all-of-society defense resilience concept is aimed at dealing with a complex security picture consisting of China’s “gray zone” threats, cognitive warfare and natural disaster risks, he said.

The contribution of the military reserves is an essential component alongside local governments and civil society in the nation’s quest to achieve resilience, he said.

Civil servants working in organizations counseling reservists need to cultivate deep roots in local communities to facilitate the rapid mobilization of reservists and maintain civilian morale, he said.

Reservist counseling organizations should continue to communicate with the public on the nation’s defense reform goals to enhance their capability to support a comprehensive array of national defense tasks, Koo said.

